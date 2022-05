Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Richard Keith Robertson, 38, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County jail on Sunday, May 29, 2022, for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Robertson was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury on charges that allege he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14 in 2013. Robertson remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $50,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

*MTAG*AGG ROBBERY: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 2

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

CPF: 7

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM: 1

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1

DOC-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

DWLI: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO: 1

FTA: 1

GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL: 1

MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

OPEN CONTAINER-ALCOHOL: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 7

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 42 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE: 1

SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 2

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K: 1

THEFT: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

VPTA: 2

May 30, 2022 CARSON, ISAIAH Booking #: 439717 Booking Date: 05-30-2022 – 3:39 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1162.00 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GIST, LOLIS Booking #: 439716 Booking Date: 05-30-2022 – 3:22 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 EMSLIE, JEREMIAH Booking #: 439715 Booking Date: 05-30-2022 – 12:43 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75041999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION MRAZEK, TANNER Booking #: 439714 Booking Date: 05-30-2022 – 12:14 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond GARCIA, GABRIEL Booking #: 439713 Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 10:37 pm Charges: 53999999 DOC-ABUSIVE LANGUAGE Bond $412.00 SMITH, WHITNEY Booking #: 439712 Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 9:35 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 ROBERTSON, RICHARD Booking #: 439711 Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 8:04 pm Charges: 11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond $50000.00 PETTY, BRENTON Booking #: 439710 Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 7:50 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 MILLER, JASON Booking #: 439709 Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 6:41 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond $500.00 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 LOPEZ, FRANCISCO Booking #: 439708 Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 3:28 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond WASHINGTON, CEDRIC Booking #: 439707 Release Date: 05-29-2022 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 7:15 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 RIVERA, JORGE Booking #: 439706 Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 6:38 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO Bond $400.00 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFO May 29, 2022 DELATORRE, EFREN Booking #: 439705 Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 3:52 am Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

53110006 DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM Bond $1000.00 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO53110006 DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM CHAPOY, STEPHANIE Booking #: 439704 Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 3:01 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G GUTHRIE, JAMES Booking #: 439703 Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 1:07 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $2012.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75048010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION HOLLEMAN, JESSIE Booking #: 439702 Release Date: 05-29-2022 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 12:07 am Charges: 41999999 OPEN CONTAINER-ALCOHOL

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $1330.00 41999999 OPEN CONTAINER-ALCOHOL41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES RAMOS, NATHANIEL Booking #: 439701 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 11:15 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G SKELTON, RICHARD Booking #: 439700 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 9:22 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond No Bond FOSTER, ADAM Booking #: 439699 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 9:17 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 SHEFFIELD, ALITCA Booking #: 439698 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 9:12 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 LUNA, RAYMUNDO Booking #: 439697 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 7:33 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST Bond $1000.00 LEDEZMA VAZQUEZ, SANTOS Booking #: 439696 Release Date: 05-28-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 7:08 pm Charges: 26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB Bond $500.00 HARRINGTON, JEAN Booking #: 439695 Release Date: 05-29-2022 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 6:15 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond No Bond HIDALGO, JOE Booking #: 439694 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 6:06 pm Charges: 12990002 *MTAG*AGG ROBBERY Bond No Bond CARLIN, RUBY Booking #: 439693 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 5:56 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

P80 THEFT Bond $2000.00 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVP80 THEFT SMITH, JANNIKA Booking #: 439692 Release Date: 05-28-2022 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 4:33 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1 Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X1MISC FTA X1 GOMEZ, JOSE Booking #: 439691 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 3:15 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond $16000.00 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G LETELLIER, TED Booking #: 439690 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 2:45 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond AMYX, LACY Booking #: 439689 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 11:32 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond May 28, 2022 DAVILA-AVALOS, SERGIO Booking #: 439688 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 5:27 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G NIETO, ABEL Booking #: 439687 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 3:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 CARRASCO, ALYSSA Booking #: 439686 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 2:57 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 ALVAREZ, ROBERT Booking #: 439685 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 1:27 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 439684 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 11:34 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 MARTINEZ, MIKE Booking #: 439683 Release Date: 05-28-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 10:52 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING HERRERA, BRITTANY Booking #: 439682 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 9:36 pm Charges: MISC CPFX3 Bond No Bond PETTWAY, MARCEL Booking #: 439681 Release Date: 05-27-2022 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 9:09 pm Charges: 54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 42 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE

54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE

MISC VPTAX2 Bond $2204.00 54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 42 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 44 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONEMISC VPTAX2 BELCHER, ASHLEY Booking #: 439680 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 8:39 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond ROBERTS, TIMOTHY Booking #: 439677 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 7:09 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond No Bond ANDERSON, CODY Booking #: 439679 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 7:07 pm Charges: 35990016 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond FIEGLEIN, WAYNE Booking #: 439676 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 7:01 pm Charges: 35990020 GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond 35990020 GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Rickels, Alexis Booking #: 439675 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 6:42 pm Charges: 13990042 MTR* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL Bond No Bond LAWSON, COREY Booking #: 439678 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 6:40 pm Charges: 54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DWLI

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X 1

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond $2910.00 54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES54999999 DWLI54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC CPF X 1MISC VPTA X 2 NANES, ELIAS Booking #: 439674 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 6:23 pm Charges: 35990016 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond MENDOZA, GLORIA Booking #: 439673 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 4:31 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond No Bond NORMAN, JOHN Booking #: 439672 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 12:06 pm Charges: 54040028 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond No Bond BALDERAS, FRANCISCO Booking #: 439671 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 11:44 am Charges: 11990012 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond No Bond GUERRERO, JOSE Booking #: 439670 Release Date: 05-27-2022 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 10:18 am Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond No Bond VELEZ, JORDAN Booking #: 439669 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 9:34 am Charges: 23990201 THEFT PROP >=$150K<$300K Bond No Bond MORENO, ASA Booking #: 439668 Release Date: 05-27-2022 – 8:43 am Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 6:49 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond No Bond JOLLY, RANDALL Booking #: 439667 Release Date: 05-27-2022 – 8:43 am Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 6:49 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597