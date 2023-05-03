From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • DWLI2: 1
  • FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- MOVING VEHICLE: 1
  • FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- STOP SIGN: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • STOP SIGN: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • MISC CPF X4: 1
  • STALKING: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • POSSESSION OR DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPERNALIA: 1
  • MISC VPTA X 1: 1
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) PROH WEAPON: 1
  • MISC PAROLE HOLD: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • MISC CPF X1: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
Kurt Tutuw mug shot

Kurt Tutuw

SO Number: 105994

Booking Number: 444953

Booking Date: 05-03-2023 2:46 am

Charges:

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

Bond: No Bond

Joaquin Maldonado mug shot

Joaquin Maldonado

SO Number: 77080

Booking Number: 444952

Booking Date: 05-03-2023 1:40 am

Charges:

*GOB* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

*GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: $500.00

Daxston Shaw mug shot

Daxston Shaw

SO Number: 58663

Booking Number: 444951

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 11:26 pm

Charges:

*RPR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

DWLI2

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- MOVING VEHICLE

FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- STOP SIGN

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT

STOP SIGN

Bond: $4334.00

Jose Ledesma mug shot

Jose Ledesma

SO Number: 44600

Booking Number: 444950

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 11:12 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Juan Velez mug shot

Juan Velez

SO Number: 39908

Booking Number: 444949

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 10:58 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X4

Bond: No Bond

Thade Gradke mug shot

Thade Gradke

SO Number: 106457

Booking Number: 444948

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 9:40 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Manuel Tanguma mug shot

Manuel Tanguma

SO Number: 35111

Booking Number: 444947

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 7:58 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Toan Pham mug shot

Toan Pham

SO Number: 88310

Booking Number: 444946

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 7:34 pm

Charges:

STALKING

Bond: No Bond

Lyndan Mcmullan mug shot

Lyndan Mcmullan

SO Number: 76533

Booking Number: 444945

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 6:40 pm

Charges:

*MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

POSSESSION OR DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPERNALIA

MISC VPTA X 1

Bond: $806.00

Ken Mathis mug shot

Ken Mathis

SO Number: 105883

Booking Number: 444944

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 6:34 pm

Charges:

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY

Bond: $20000.00

William Foster mug shot

William Foster

SO Number: 105769

Booking Number: 444943

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 4:30 pm

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

*MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

*MTR* PROH WEAPON

Bond: $544.00

Emmanuel Lopez mug shot

Emmanuel Lopez

SO Number: 77756

Booking Number: 444942

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 4:23 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Beatrice Arispe mug shot

Beatrice Arispe

SO Number: 71579

Booking Number: 444941

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 4:07 pm

Charges:

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Eddie Stewart mug shot

Eddie Stewart

SO Number: 75579

Booking Number: 444940

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 3:55 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Michael Scarbrough mug shot

Michael Scarbrough

SO Number: 43265

Booking Number: 444939

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 3:00 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Paul Castillo mug shot

Paul Castillo

SO Number: 82853

Booking Number: 444938

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 12:49 pm

Charges:

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Roy Coronado mug shot

Roy Coronado

SO Number: 97498

Booking Number: 444937

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 10:50 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

Bond: No Bond

Jimmy Salas mug shot

Jimmy Salas

SO Number: 61736

Booking Number: 444936

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 9:56 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Brandan Gilbert mug shot

Brandan Gilbert

SO Number: 50048

Booking Number: 444935

Booking Date: 05-02-2023 8:43 am

Charges:

*VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

*VOP* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

Bond: No Bond

I’m Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597