From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- DWLI2: 1
- FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- MOVING VEHICLE: 1
- FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- STOP SIGN: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1
- STOP SIGN: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- MISC CPF X4: 1
- STALKING: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- POSSESSION OR DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPERNALIA: 1
- MISC VPTA X 1: 1
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) PROH WEAPON: 1
- MISC PAROLE HOLD: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- MISC CPF X1: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
Kurt Tutuw
SO Number: 105994
Booking Number: 444953
Booking Date: 05-03-2023 2:46 am
Charges:
DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
Bond: No Bond
Joaquin Maldonado
SO Number: 77080
Booking Number: 444952
Booking Date: 05-03-2023 1:40 am
Charges:
*GOB* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
*GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond: $500.00
Daxston Shaw
SO Number: 58663
Booking Number: 444951
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 11:26 pm
Charges:
*RPR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
*J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
DWLI2
FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- MOVING VEHICLE
FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- STOP SIGN
NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT
STOP SIGN
Bond: $4334.00
Jose Ledesma
SO Number: 44600
Booking Number: 444950
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 11:12 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Juan Velez
SO Number: 39908
Booking Number: 444949
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 10:58 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
Bond: No Bond
Thade Gradke
SO Number: 106457
Booking Number: 444948
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 9:40 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Manuel Tanguma
SO Number: 35111
Booking Number: 444947
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 7:58 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Toan Pham
SO Number: 88310
Booking Number: 444946
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 7:34 pm
Charges:
STALKING
Bond: No Bond
Lyndan Mcmullan
SO Number: 76533
Booking Number: 444945
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 6:40 pm
Charges:
*MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
POSSESSION OR DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 1
Bond: $806.00
Ken Mathis
SO Number: 105883
Booking Number: 444944
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 6:34 pm
Charges:
FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY
Bond: $20000.00
William Foster
SO Number: 105769
Booking Number: 444943
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 4:30 pm
Charges:
THEFT CLASS C
*MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
*MTR* PROH WEAPON
Bond: $544.00
Emmanuel Lopez
SO Number: 77756
Booking Number: 444942
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 4:23 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Beatrice Arispe
SO Number: 71579
Booking Number: 444941
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 4:07 pm
Charges:
*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Eddie Stewart
SO Number: 75579
Booking Number: 444940
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 3:55 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Michael Scarbrough
SO Number: 43265
Booking Number: 444939
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 3:00 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Paul Castillo
SO Number: 82853
Booking Number: 444938
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 12:49 pm
Charges:
*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Roy Coronado
SO Number: 97498
Booking Number: 444937
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 10:50 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond: No Bond
Jimmy Salas
SO Number: 61736
Booking Number: 444936
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 9:56 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Brandan Gilbert
SO Number: 50048
Booking Number: 444935
Booking Date: 05-02-2023 8:43 am
Charges:
*VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
*VOP* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
