From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

DWLI2: 1

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- MOVING VEHICLE: 1

FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- STOP SIGN: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

STOP SIGN: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

STALKING: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

POSSESSION OR DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPERNALIA: 1

MISC VPTA X 1: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) PROH WEAPON: 1

MISC PAROLE HOLD: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

Kurt Tutuw SO Number: 105994 Booking Number: 444953 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 2:46 am Charges: DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond: No Bond Joaquin Maldonado SO Number: 77080 Booking Number: 444952 Booking Date: 05-03-2023 1:40 am Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $500.00 Daxston Shaw SO Number: 58663 Booking Number: 444951 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 11:26 pm Charges: *RPR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON DWLI2 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION- MOVING VEHICLE FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- STOP SIGN NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT STOP SIGN Bond: $4334.00 Jose Ledesma SO Number: 44600 Booking Number: 444950 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 11:12 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Juan Velez SO Number: 39908 Booking Number: 444949 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 10:58 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Thade Gradke SO Number: 106457 Booking Number: 444948 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 9:40 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Manuel Tanguma SO Number: 35111 Booking Number: 444947 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 7:58 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Toan Pham SO Number: 88310 Booking Number: 444946 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 7:34 pm Charges: STALKING Bond: No Bond Lyndan Mcmullan SO Number: 76533 Booking Number: 444945 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 6:40 pm Charges: *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON POSSESSION OR DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPERNALIA MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $806.00 Ken Mathis SO Number: 105883 Booking Number: 444944 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 6:34 pm Charges: FRAUD USE/POSS IDENT INFO # ITEMS <5 ELDERLY Bond: $20000.00 William Foster SO Number: 105769 Booking Number: 444943 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 4:30 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C *MTR* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *MTR* PROH WEAPON Bond: $544.00 Emmanuel Lopez SO Number: 77756 Booking Number: 444942 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 4:23 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE HOLD Bond: No Bond Beatrice Arispe SO Number: 71579 Booking Number: 444941 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 4:07 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Eddie Stewart SO Number: 75579 Booking Number: 444940 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 3:55 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 444939 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 3:00 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Paul Castillo SO Number: 82853 Booking Number: 444938 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 12:49 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Roy Coronado SO Number: 97498 Booking Number: 444937 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 10:50 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Jimmy Salas SO Number: 61736 Booking Number: 444936 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 9:56 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Brandan Gilbert SO Number: 50048 Booking Number: 444935 Booking Date: 05-02-2023 8:43 am Charges: *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES *VOP* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

