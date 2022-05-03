Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT: 1

ROBERTSON, ROBERT Booking #: 439263 Booking Date: 05-02-2022 – 11:01 pm Charges: 54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond No Bond GONZALES, JERRY Booking #: 439262 Booking Date: 05-02-2022 – 8:42 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ Bond $1500.00 CATRETT, ALISSA Booking #: 439261 Booking Date: 05-02-2022 – 3:39 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond MOLINA, SAMUEL Booking #: 439260 Booking Date: 05-02-2022 – 3:23 pm Charges: 54990067 *COMM* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, ALFREDO Booking #: 439259 Booking Date: 05-02-2022 – 12:33 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond DELATORRE, ARNULFO Booking #: 439258 Booking Date: 05-02-2022 – 12:21 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond SANTA ANA, IXCHEL Booking #: 439257 Booking Date: 05-02-2022 – 12:13 pm Charges: 23990208 THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT

26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond $7500.00

SHELBURNE, TERI Booking #: 439255 Release Date: 05-02-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 05-02-2022 – 11:51 am Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond No Bond LOPEZ-LANTEN, JOSE Booking #: 439256 Booking Date: 05-02-2022 – 10:58 am Charges: 13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond No Bond

DWYER, JAMES Booking #: 439254 Booking Date: 05-02-2022 – 10:31 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond

MARKWELL, LEANNA Booking #: 439253 Booking Date: 05-02-2022 – 10:20 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

