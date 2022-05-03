Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT: 1
ROBERTSON, ROBERT
Booking #:
439263
Booking Date:
05-02-2022 – 11:01 pm
Charges:
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
439262
Booking Date:
05-02-2022 – 8:42 pm
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
Bond
$1500.00
CATRETT, ALISSA
Booking #:
439261
Booking Date:
05-02-2022 – 3:39 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
MOLINA, SAMUEL
Booking #:
439260
Booking Date:
05-02-2022 – 3:23 pm
Charges:
54990067 *COMM* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ALFREDO
Booking #:
439259
Booking Date:
05-02-2022 – 12:33 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
DELATORRE, ARNULFO
Booking #:
439258
Booking Date:
05-02-2022 – 12:21 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
SANTA ANA, IXCHEL
Booking #:
439257
Booking Date:
05-02-2022 – 12:13 pm
Charges:
23990208 THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT
26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Bond
$7500.00
SHELBURNE, TERI
Booking #:
439255
Release Date:
05-02-2022 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-02-2022 – 11:51 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ-LANTEN, JOSE
Booking #:
439256
Booking Date:
05-02-2022 – 10:58 am
Charges:
13990031 *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
No Bond
DWYER, JAMES
Booking #:
439254
Booking Date:
05-02-2022 – 10:31 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
MARKWELL, LEANNA
Booking #:
439253
Booking Date:
05-02-2022 – 10:20 am
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597