From 7 a.m. on Friday, May 26, to 7 a.m. Monday, May 29, 2023, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 5

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2

MISC FTA X1: 2

DWLI: 2

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

FAIL TO STOP AND GIVE INFO: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

VEHICLE PARKED IN RESIDENTIAL AREA WHERE PROHIBITED: 1

SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

MISC CPFX4: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT X2: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X8: 1

MISC FTA: 1

WALKING NOT FACING TRAFFIC: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

NO DL: 1

REGISTRATION – EXPIRED: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50): 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONX2: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 47MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1

MISC CPFX5: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

UNAUTH. USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

Isaac Garcia SO Number: 100294 Booking Number: 445386 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 5:35 am Charges: FAIL TO STOP AND GIVE INFO NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $1242.00 Rito Lozano SO Number: 106563 Booking Number: 445385 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 5:07 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: No Bond Raul Biera SO Number: 34811 Booking Number: 445384 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 2:57 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Brian Stacy SO Number: 71814 Booking Number: 445383 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 12:32 am Charges: VEHICLE PARKED IN RESIDENTIAL AREA WHERE PROHIBITED Bond: $624.00 Rayven George SO Number: 103029 Booking Number: 445382 Booking Date: 05-29-2023 12:26 am Charges: SOLICITING FROM ROADWAY MISC FTA X1 Bond: $950.00 Tavenn Raynor SO Number: 105915 Booking Number: 445381 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 11:11 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $440.00 Rondy Strickland SO Number: 106430 Booking Number: 445380 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 10:29 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Casey Osborne SO Number: 106562 Booking Number: 445379 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 5:43 pm Charges: *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $10000.00 Victor Alvarez-marroquin SO Number: 106561 Booking Number: 445378 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 4:40 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Mariah Ornelas SO Number: 101272 Booking Number: 445377 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 11:59 am Charges: *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Juan Ibarra SO Number: 102665 Booking Number: 445376 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 11:41 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Freddy Machado SO Number: 106560 Booking Number: 445375 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 10:41 am Charges: *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: $75000.00 Emiliano Zapata-saucedo SO Number: 106559 Booking Number: 445374 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 10:22 am Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Jordan Sherman SO Number: 104040 Booking Number: 445373 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 9:14 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Louis Massey SO Number: 106558 Booking Number: 445372 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 4:34 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $7500.00 Gabriela Porras SO Number: 106557 Booking Number: 445371 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 2:21 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Zachary Knox SO Number: 98432 Booking Number: 445370 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 1:55 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 George Simmons SO Number: 47484 Booking Number: 445368 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 1:06 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G DWLI Bond: $35450.00 Darren Grace SO Number: 106555 Booking Number: 445367 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 12:50 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Timothy Samaniego SO Number: 99478 Booking Number: 445366 Booking Date: 05-28-2023 12:11 am Charges: ASSAULT BY THREAT- FAMILY VIOLENCE PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $974.00 Raul Reyes SO Number: 106554 Booking Number: 445365 Booking Date: 05-27-2023 7:31 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Kristen Younger SO Number: 106553 Booking Number: 445364 Booking Date: 05-27-2023 7:15 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Alberto Frias SO Number: 98617 Booking Number: 445363 Booking Date: 05-27-2023 6:16 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: $27500.00 Desiree isabel Favela SO Number: 106552 Booking Number: 445362 Booking Date: 05-27-2023 3:01 pm Charges: MISC CPFX4 Bond: No Bond Joshua Garcia SO Number: 96711 Booking Number: 445360 Booking Date: 05-27-2023 5:12 am Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT X2 MISC CPF X2 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1726.00 Jon Bloise SO Number: 106550 Booking Number: 445359 Booking Date: 05-27-2023 4:48 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DWLI EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X8 MISC FTA Bond: $8108.40 Yolanda Saldana SO Number: 104577 Booking Number: 445358 Booking Date: 05-27-2023 3:37 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G WALKING NOT FACING TRAFFIC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $10926.00 Isaiah Gomez SO Number: 94459 Booking Number: 445357 Booking Date: 05-27-2023 3:04 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $15000.00 Kobe Lozano SO Number: 97669 Booking Number: 445355 Booking Date: 05-27-2023 1:34 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G NO DL REGISTRATION – EXPIRED POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $11458.00 William Besse SO Number: 94683 Booking Number: 445354 Booking Date: 05-27-2023 1:07 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $11500.00 Waylon Martin SO Number: 26394 Booking Number: 445351 Booking Date: 05-26-2023 9:30 pm Charges: ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONX2 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 47MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE MISC CPFX5 Bond: $3428.00 Richard Mcevers SO Number: 25627 Booking Number: 445346 Booking Date: 05-26-2023 5:10 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Christoval Barron SO Number: 106546 Booking Number: 445342 Booking Date: 05-26-2023 3:27 pm Charges: *MTAG* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: $25000.00 Chance Taylor SO Number: 85139 Booking Number: 445341 Booking Date: 05-26-2023 2:59 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) UNAUTH. USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Angel Marin SO Number: 104604 Booking Number: 445340 Booking Date: 05-26-2023 2:35 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Kurt Tutuw SO Number: 105994 Booking Number: 445338 Booking Date: 05-26-2023 12:02 pm Charges: THEFT OF FIREARM Bond: $10000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

