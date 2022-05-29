Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *MTAG*AGG ROBBERY: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER: 1
  • CPF: 3
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM: 1
  • DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • OPEN CONTAINER-ALCOHOL: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • THEFT: 1
DELATORRE, EFREN
Booking #:
439705
Booking Date:
05-29-2022 – 3:52 am
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
53110006 DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM
Bond
$1000.00
CHAPOY, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
439704
Booking Date:
05-29-2022 – 3:01 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond
$1000.00
GUTHRIE, JAMES
Booking #:
439703
Booking Date:
05-29-2022 – 1:07 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond
$2012.00
HOLLEMAN, JESSIE
Booking #:
439702
Release Date:
05-29-2022 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
05-29-2022 – 12:07 am
Charges:
41999999 OPEN CONTAINER-ALCOHOL
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$1330.00
RAMOS, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
439701
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
$1000.00
SKELTON, RICHARD
Booking #:
439700
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 9:22 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
Bond
No Bond
FOSTER, ADAM
Booking #:
439699
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 9:17 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
SHEFFIELD, ALITCA
Booking #:
439698
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 9:12 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$512.00
LUNA, RAYMUNDO
Booking #:
439697
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 7:33 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST
Bond
$1000.00
LEDEZMA VAZQUEZ, SANTOS
Booking #:
439696
Release Date:
05-28-2022 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
Bond
$500.00
HARRINGTON, JEAN
Booking #:
439695
Release Date:
05-29-2022 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 6:15 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
No Bond
HIDALGO, JOE
Booking #:
439694
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
12990002 *MTAG*AGG ROBBERY
Bond
No Bond
CARLIN, RUBY
Booking #:
439693
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 5:56 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
P80 THEFT
Bond
$2000.00
SMITH, JANNIKA
Booking #:
439692
Release Date:
05-28-2022 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 4:33 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$502.00
GOMEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
439691
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 3:15 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
$16000.00
LETELLIER, TED
Booking #:
439690
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
AMYX, LACY
Booking #:
439689
Booking Date:
05-28-2022 – 11:32 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond

