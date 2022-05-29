Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*MTAG*AGG ROBBERY: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER: 1

CPF: 3

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM: 1

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

FTA: 1

OPEN CONTAINER-ALCOHOL: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT: 1

DELATORRE, EFREN Booking #: 439705 Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 3:52 am Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

53110006 DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM Bond $1000.00 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO53110006 DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM CHAPOY, STEPHANIE Booking #: 439704 Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 3:01 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G GUTHRIE, JAMES Booking #: 439703 Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 1:07 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $2012.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75048010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION HOLLEMAN, JESSIE Booking #: 439702 Release Date: 05-29-2022 – 5:58 am Booking Date: 05-29-2022 – 12:07 am Charges: 41999999 OPEN CONTAINER-ALCOHOL

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $1330.00 41999999 OPEN CONTAINER-ALCOHOL41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES RAMOS, NATHANIEL Booking #: 439701 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 11:15 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G SKELTON, RICHARD Booking #: 439700 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 9:22 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond No Bond FOSTER, ADAM Booking #: 439699 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 9:17 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 SHEFFIELD, ALITCA Booking #: 439698 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 9:12 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 LUNA, RAYMUNDO Booking #: 439697 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 7:33 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST Bond $1000.00 LEDEZMA VAZQUEZ, SANTOS Booking #: 439696 Release Date: 05-28-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 7:08 pm Charges: 26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB Bond $500.00 HARRINGTON, JEAN Booking #: 439695 Release Date: 05-29-2022 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 6:15 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond No Bond HIDALGO, JOE Booking #: 439694 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 6:06 pm Charges: 12990002 *MTAG*AGG ROBBERY Bond No Bond CARLIN, RUBY Booking #: 439693 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 5:56 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

P80 THEFT Bond $2000.00 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVP80 THEFT SMITH, JANNIKA Booking #: 439692 Release Date: 05-28-2022 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 4:33 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1 Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X1MISC FTA X1 GOMEZ, JOSE Booking #: 439691 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 3:15 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond $16000.00 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G LETELLIER, TED Booking #: 439690 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 2:45 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond AMYX, LACY Booking #: 439689 Booking Date: 05-28-2022 – 11:32 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597