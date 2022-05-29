Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *MTAG*AGG ROBBERY: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER: 1
- CPF: 3
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM: 1
- DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- FTA: 1
- OPEN CONTAINER-ALCOHOL: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- THEFT: 1
53110006 DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
P80 THEFT
MISC FTA X1
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
