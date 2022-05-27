Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *COMM* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
  • *COMM* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *VOP* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • AGG ROBBERY: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
  • COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
  • THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT): 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
SMITH, JAMES
Booking #:
439666
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 2:05 am
Charges:
36990007 *COMM* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
Bond
No Bond
Ette, Seth
Booking #:
439664
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 1:02 am
Charges:
12990002 AGG ROBBERY
Bond
No Bond
ZIPPER, PAUL
Booking #:
439665
Booking Date:
05-27-2022 – 12:51 am
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, JUAN
Booking #:
439663
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 11:32 pm
Charges:
13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
Bond
No Bond
HOGEDA, RITA
Booking #:
439662
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 11:21 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$512.00
FERNANDEZ, NAHUM
Booking #:
439661
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 9:57 pm
Charges:
13150005 *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
HAMILTON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
439660
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 9:24 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
HOPPER, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
439659
Release Date:
05-27-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 9:17 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$500.00
LARA, EDWARD
Booking #:
439658
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
EVERETT, BOYD
Booking #:
439657
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 7:47 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
$1000.00
HUFF, JACKULINE
Booking #:
439656
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 7:44 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 18
P70 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT)
Bond
$500.00
GONZALEZ, KORBYN
Booking #:
439655
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 6:07 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond
No Bond
FREEMAN, JASON
Booking #:
439653
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 4:30 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
MOLINA, BRIANNA
Booking #:
439654
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 3:58 pm
Charges:
35990002 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990023 *VOP* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond
No Bond
BRADLEY, JAMES
Booking #:
439652
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
24110003 *COMM* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond
VASQUEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
439650
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 10:07 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond
No Bond
COFFEE, ASHLEE
Booking #:
439651
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 10:00 am
Charges:
13150005 COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
