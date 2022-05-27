Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*COMM* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

*COMM* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*VOP* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

AGG ROBBERY: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

CPF: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT): 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

SMITH, JAMES Booking #: 439666 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 2:05 am Charges: 36990007 *COMM* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond No Bond Ette, Seth Booking #: 439664 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 1:02 am Charges: 12990002 AGG ROBBERY Bond No Bond ZIPPER, PAUL Booking #: 439665 Booking Date: 05-27-2022 – 12:51 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond LOPEZ, JUAN Booking #: 439663 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 11:32 pm Charges: 13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond No Bond HOGEDA, RITA Booking #: 439662 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 11:21 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 FERNANDEZ, NAHUM Booking #: 439661 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 9:57 pm Charges: 13150005 *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond HAMILTON, MICHAEL Booking #: 439660 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 9:24 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond HOPPER, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439659 Release Date: 05-27-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 9:17 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 LARA, EDWARD Booking #: 439658 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 8:43 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 EVERETT, BOYD Booking #: 439657 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 7:47 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond $1000.00 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G HUFF, JACKULINE Booking #: 439656 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 7:44 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 18

P70 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT) Bond $500.00 MISC CPF X 18P70 THEFT (CHECKS – INSUFFICIENT) GONZALEZ, KORBYN Booking #: 439655 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 6:07 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond No Bond FREEMAN, JASON Booking #: 439653 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 4:30 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 MOLINA, BRIANNA Booking #: 439654 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 3:58 pm Charges: 35990002 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990023 *VOP* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond No Bond 35990002 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G35990023 *VOP* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G BRADLEY, JAMES Booking #: 439652 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 3:22 pm Charges: 24110003 *COMM* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond VASQUEZ, GABRIEL Booking #: 439650 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 10:07 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond No Bond 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G COFFEE, ASHLEE Booking #: 439651 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 10:00 am Charges: 13150005 COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

