From 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, to 7 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1

FTS DESIGNATED POINT- STOP SIGN: 1

*MTAG* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

MISC US MARSHALL HOLD: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

Yenmis Rodriguez-castillo SO Number: 106544 Booking Number: 445335 Booking Date: 05-26-2023 12:51 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $4000.00 Ramon Alvarado SO Number: 90356 Booking Number: 445334 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 11:25 pm Charges: POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G FTS DESIGNATED POINT- STOP SIGN *MTAG* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY Bond: $3420.00 Paul Henn SO Number: 99741 Booking Number: 445333 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 9:13 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Manuel Beseril SO Number: 82005 Booking Number: 445332 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 8:32 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD Bond: No Bond Misty Burke SO Number: 85112 Booking Number: 445331 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 8:11 pm Charges: FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 Bond: $20000.00 Elizabeth Salas SO Number: 36014 Booking Number: 445330 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 7:14 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Stephen Bobholz SO Number: 37428 Booking Number: 445329 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 6:37 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Kevin Mitchell SO Number: 65227 Booking Number: 445328 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 5:45 pm Charges: HARASSMENT Bond: $500.00 Edwin Flott SO Number: 103079 Booking Number: 445327 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 4:14 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $10000.00 Carlos Hurtado SO Number: 106543 Booking Number: 445326 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 3:22 pm Charges: UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Kyryan Medina SO Number: 106542 Booking Number: 445325 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 3:19 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Stanley Lackey SO Number: 106122 Booking Number: 445324 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 12:56 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Carlos Andros SO Number: 83253 Booking Number: 445323 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 10:47 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Shawna Campbell SO Number: 89384 Booking Number: 445322 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 8:59 am Charges: *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

