From 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, to 7 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- FTS DESIGNATED POINT- STOP SIGN: 1
- *MTAG* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- MISC US MARSHALL HOLD: 1
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
- HARASSMENT: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- MISC CPF X2: 1
- MISC FTA X1: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
Yenmis Rodriguez-castillo
SO Number: 106544
Booking Number: 445335
Booking Date: 05-26-2023 12:51 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond: $4000.00
Ramon Alvarado
SO Number: 90356
Booking Number: 445334
Booking Date: 05-25-2023 11:25 pm
Charges:
POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT
MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G
FTS DESIGNATED POINT- STOP SIGN
*MTAG* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
Bond: $3420.00
Paul Henn
SO Number: 99741
Booking Number: 445333
Booking Date: 05-25-2023 9:13 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Manuel Beseril
SO Number: 82005
Booking Number: 445332
Booking Date: 05-25-2023 8:32 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Misty Burke
SO Number: 85112
Booking Number: 445331
Booking Date: 05-25-2023 8:11 pm
Charges:
FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
Bond: $20000.00
Elizabeth Salas
SO Number: 36014
Booking Number: 445330
Booking Date: 05-25-2023 7:14 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Stephen Bobholz
SO Number: 37428
Booking Number: 445329
Booking Date: 05-25-2023 6:37 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Kevin Mitchell
SO Number: 65227
Booking Number: 445328
Booking Date: 05-25-2023 5:45 pm
Charges:
HARASSMENT
Bond: $500.00
Edwin Flott
SO Number: 103079
Booking Number: 445327
Booking Date: 05-25-2023 4:14 pm
Charges:
*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $10000.00
Carlos Hurtado
SO Number: 106543
Booking Number: 445326
Booking Date: 05-25-2023 3:22 pm
Charges:
UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond: No Bond
Kyryan Medina
SO Number: 106542
Booking Number: 445325
Booking Date: 05-25-2023 3:19 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Stanley Lackey
SO Number: 106122
Booking Number: 445324
Booking Date: 05-25-2023 12:56 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
Bond: $502.00
Carlos Andros
SO Number: 83253
Booking Number: 445323
Booking Date: 05-25-2023 10:47 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Shawna Campbell
SO Number: 89384
Booking Number: 445322
Booking Date: 05-25-2023 8:59 am
Charges:
*GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond: No Bond
