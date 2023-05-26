From 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, to 7 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • FTS DESIGNATED POINT- STOP SIGN: 1
  • *MTAG* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • MISC US MARSHALL HOLD: 1
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
  • HARASSMENT: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • MISC CPF X2: 1
  • MISC FTA X1: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
Yenmis Rodriguez-castillo mug shot

Yenmis Rodriguez-castillo

SO Number: 106544

Booking Number: 445335

Booking Date: 05-26-2023 12:51 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: $4000.00

Ramon Alvarado mug shot

Ramon Alvarado

SO Number: 90356

Booking Number: 445334

Booking Date: 05-25-2023 11:25 pm

Charges:

POSS MARJ <2OZ DFZ IAT

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G

FTS DESIGNATED POINT- STOP SIGN

*MTAG* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Bond: $3420.00

Paul Henn mug shot

Paul Henn

SO Number: 99741

Booking Number: 445333

Booking Date: 05-25-2023 9:13 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Manuel Beseril mug shot

Manuel Beseril

SO Number: 82005

Booking Number: 445332

Booking Date: 05-25-2023 8:32 pm

Charges:

MISC US MARSHALL HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Misty Burke mug shot

Misty Burke

SO Number: 85112

Booking Number: 445331

Booking Date: 05-25-2023 8:11 pm

Charges:

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

Bond: $20000.00

Elizabeth Salas mug shot

Elizabeth Salas

SO Number: 36014

Booking Number: 445330

Booking Date: 05-25-2023 7:14 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Stephen Bobholz mug shot

Stephen Bobholz

SO Number: 37428

Booking Number: 445329

Booking Date: 05-25-2023 6:37 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Kevin Mitchell mug shot

Kevin Mitchell

SO Number: 65227

Booking Number: 445328

Booking Date: 05-25-2023 5:45 pm

Charges:

HARASSMENT

Bond: $500.00

Edwin Flott mug shot

Edwin Flott

SO Number: 103079

Booking Number: 445327

Booking Date: 05-25-2023 4:14 pm

Charges:

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $10000.00

Carlos Hurtado mug shot

Carlos Hurtado

SO Number: 106543

Booking Number: 445326

Booking Date: 05-25-2023 3:22 pm

Charges:

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Bond: No Bond

Kyryan Medina mug shot

Kyryan Medina

SO Number: 106542

Booking Number: 445325

Booking Date: 05-25-2023 3:19 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Stanley Lackey mug shot

Stanley Lackey

SO Number: 106122

Booking Number: 445324

Booking Date: 05-25-2023 12:56 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $502.00

Carlos Andros mug shot

Carlos Andros

SO Number: 83253

Booking Number: 445323

Booking Date: 05-25-2023 10:47 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Shawna Campbell mug shot

Shawna Campbell

SO Number: 89384

Booking Number: 445322

Booking Date: 05-25-2023 8:59 am

Charges:

*GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597