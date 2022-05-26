Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Donald Watford, 64, of Mertzon, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
As of now, Watford remains in custody in Tom Green County without bond.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- CPF: 3
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-PRIVATE PROPERTY: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J41934545 DISPLAY/OBTAIN WRONG LICENSE PLATE (ICON): 1
- GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
MISC CPF X 8
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
