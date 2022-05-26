Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Donald Watford, 64, of Mertzon, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of now, Watford remains in custody in Tom Green County without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

CPF: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-PRIVATE PROPERTY: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J41934545 DISPLAY/OBTAIN WRONG LICENSE PLATE (ICON): 1

GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

ALVARADO, HEATHER Booking #: 439649 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 4:06 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond No Bond HALE, CARRYL Booking #: 439648 Booking Date: 05-26-2022 – 4:01 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J41934545 DISPLAY/OBTAIN WRONG LICENSE PLATE (ICON) Bond $250.00 SMITH, TOBY Booking #: 439647 Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 11:04 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $2000.00 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Gonzales, Joseph Booking #: 439646 Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 10:17 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G WATFORD, DONALD Booking #: 439645 Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 8:45 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond BERGARA, RUBEN Booking #: 439644 Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 8:43 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-PRIVATE PROPERTY

MISC CPF X 8 Bond $640.00 54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-PRIVATE PROPERTYMISC CPF X 8 ROBERTS, JOSEPH Booking #: 439643 Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 6:56 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 HENRY, JOHN Booking #: 439642 Release Date: 05-25-2022 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 6:52 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond No Bond SPATARO, HEATHER Booking #: 439641 Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 4:30 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6 Bond No Bond GREEN-SCAGGS, LAPAULASHIA Booking #: 439640 Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 4:02 pm Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFTMISC PAROLE VIOLATION BERGEN, MONTREALISHA Booking #: 439639 Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 3:41 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond No Bond ARP, ERIC Booking #: 439638 Release Date: 05-25-2022 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 12:51 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $440.00 MEJIA, ROBERTO Booking #: 439637 Release Date: 05-25-2022 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 10:52 am Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond MENDOZA, JUANITA Booking #: 439635 Release Date: 05-25-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 8:58 am Charges: 23990196 GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond GONZALES, THOMAS Booking #: 439636 Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 8:49 am Charges: 35990247 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $5000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597