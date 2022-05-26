Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Donald Watford, 64, of Mertzon, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of now, Watford remains in custody in Tom Green County without bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • CPF: 3
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-PRIVATE PROPERTY: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J41934545 DISPLAY/OBTAIN WRONG LICENSE PLATE (ICON): 1
  • GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
ALVARADO, HEATHER
Booking #:
439649
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 4:06 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
No Bond
HALE, CARRYL
Booking #:
439648
Booking Date:
05-26-2022 – 4:01 am
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J41934545 DISPLAY/OBTAIN WRONG LICENSE PLATE (ICON)
Bond
$250.00
SMITH, TOBY
Booking #:
439647
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$2000.00
Gonzales, Joseph
Booking #:
439646
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 10:17 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond
$1000.00
WATFORD, DONALD
Booking #:
439645
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
BERGARA, RUBEN
Booking #:
439644
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 8:43 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY-PRIVATE PROPERTY
MISC CPF X 8
Bond
$640.00
ROBERTS, JOSEPH
Booking #:
439643
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
HENRY, JOHN
Booking #:
439642
Release Date:
05-25-2022 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
SPATARO, HEATHER
Booking #:
439641
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 4:30 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
Bond
No Bond
GREEN-SCAGGS, LAPAULASHIA
Booking #:
439640
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 4:02 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
BERGEN, MONTREALISHA
Booking #:
439639
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond
No Bond
ARP, ERIC
Booking #:
439638
Release Date:
05-25-2022 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 12:51 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$440.00
MEJIA, ROBERTO
Booking #:
439637
Release Date:
05-25-2022 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 10:52 am
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
MENDOZA, JUANITA
Booking #:
439635
Release Date:
05-25-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 8:58 am
Charges:
23990196 GJI*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, THOMAS
Booking #:
439636
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 8:49 am
Charges:
35990247 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$5000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597