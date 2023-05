From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, to 7 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1

INTERFERE W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

*COMM * MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

*COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

Alexis Robles SO Number: 101637 Booking Number: 445321 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 5:53 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1000.00 Miranda Carnicle SO Number: 106541 Booking Number: 445320 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 2:01 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $1500.00 Conrad Delrio SO Number: 51091 Booking Number: 445319 Booking Date: 05-25-2023 12:25 am Charges: UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT INTERFERE W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $1000.00 Georgia Halfmann SO Number: 106540 Booking Number: 445318 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 11:20 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Calvin Ashlock SO Number: 74184 Booking Number: 445317 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 10:37 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Kevin Mitchell SO Number: 65227 Booking Number: 445316 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 8:55 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Marisol Zapata SO Number: 95752 Booking Number: 445315 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 8:42 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Jaime Salazar SO Number: 43279 Booking Number: 445314 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 8:34 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Cody Blair SO Number: 60934 Booking Number: 445313 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 7:44 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Kelien Thompson SO Number: 94722 Booking Number: 445312 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 6:51 pm Charges: CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Gabriel Mcgrew SO Number: 97441 Booking Number: 445311 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 6:14 pm Charges: INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: $500.00 Danniel Ramirez SO Number: 106539 Booking Number: 445310 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 5:58 pm Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Tyler Ashton SO Number: 102498 Booking Number: 445309 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 5:22 pm Charges: *COMM * MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G Bond: No Bond Jennifer Tarpley SO Number: 104705 Booking Number: 445308 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 4:52 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Marcial Martinez SO Number: 59260 Booking Number: 445307 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 4:16 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Christina Chandler SO Number: 74115 Booking Number: 445306 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 4:04 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X2 Bond: $1000.00 Kassandra Martinez SO Number: 106538 Booking Number: 445305 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 3:46 pm Charges: DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $640.00 Willie Cannon SO Number: 91707 Booking Number: 445303 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 2:42 pm Charges: *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: No Bond Juan Reyes SO Number: 83051 Booking Number: 445302 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 1:24 pm Charges: *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Ezekiel Chavarria SO Number: 53507 Booking Number: 445301 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 11:55 am Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Kellie Riley SO Number: 101600 Booking Number: 445300 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 11:44 am Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: No Bond Bridget Nandin SO Number: 102094 Booking Number: 445299 Booking Date: 05-24-2023 10:54 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: $5000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

