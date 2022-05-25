Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *J/N* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • ARKANSAS HOLD OVER: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136434 DWLI (ICON): 1
  • GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 2
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
YELL, ASHLEY
Booking #:
439634
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 1:02 am
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond
No Bond
DAVIDSON, ANGELA
Booking #:
439633
Booking Date:
05-25-2022 – 12:48 am
Charges:
13990075 GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
STEWART, SALLY
Booking #:
439632
Booking Date:
05-24-2022 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
ZAVALA, JOSE
Booking #:
439631
Booking Date:
05-24-2022 – 11:20 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136434 DWLI (ICON)
Bond
$1550.00
RIVERA-PEREZ, IGNACIO
Booking #:
439630
Release Date:
05-25-2022 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
05-24-2022 – 8:13 pm
Charges:
MISC ARKANSAS HOLD OVER
Bond
No Bond
WUERTENBURG, JAMES
Booking #:
439629
Booking Date:
05-24-2022 – 7:43 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
CAIN, JOSEPH
Booking #:
439628
Booking Date:
05-24-2022 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
ELLINGBURG, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
439627
Release Date:
05-24-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-24-2022 – 4:23 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
MUNIZ, ADAM
Booking #:
439626
Booking Date:
05-24-2022 – 4:16 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990244 MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
BROWNE, KAYLA
Booking #:
439625
Booking Date:
05-24-2022 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
35990244 MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
SMITH, CEDRICK
Booking #:
439624
Booking Date:
05-24-2022 – 3:49 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, ARIEL
Booking #:
439623
Booking Date:
05-24-2022 – 3:47 pm
Charges:
13150005 *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
PENDLETON, MEREN
Booking #:
439622
Booking Date:
05-24-2022 – 3:41 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond
Baken, Joshua
Booking #:
439621
Booking Date:
05-24-2022 – 12:09 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond
No Bond
CHAVEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
439620
Booking Date:
05-24-2022 – 10:38 am
Charges:
48990009 *J/N* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
PADILLA, JULIE
Booking #:
439619
Release Date:
05-24-2022 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-24-2022 – 6:57 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
