Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*J/N* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ARKANSAS HOLD OVER: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136434 DWLI (ICON): 1

GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 2

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

YELL, ASHLEY Booking #: 439634 Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 1:02 am Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond DAVIDSON, ANGELA Booking #: 439633 Booking Date: 05-25-2022 – 12:48 am Charges: 13990075 GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond STEWART, SALLY Booking #: 439632 Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 11:40 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 ZAVALA, JOSE Booking #: 439631 Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 11:20 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136434 DWLI (ICON) Bond $1550.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136434 DWLI (ICON) RIVERA-PEREZ, IGNACIO Booking #: 439630 Release Date: 05-25-2022 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 8:13 pm Charges: MISC ARKANSAS HOLD OVER Bond No Bond WUERTENBURG, JAMES Booking #: 439629 Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 7:43 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond CAIN, JOSEPH Booking #: 439628 Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 6:11 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 ELLINGBURG, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439627 Release Date: 05-24-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 4:23 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 MUNIZ, ADAM Booking #: 439626 Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 4:16 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990244 MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G Bond No Bond 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990244 MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G BROWNE, KAYLA Booking #: 439625 Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 4:08 pm Charges: 35990244 MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G Bond No Bond SMITH, CEDRICK Booking #: 439624 Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 3:49 pm Charges: 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond LOPEZ, ARIEL Booking #: 439623 Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 3:47 pm Charges: 13150005 *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond PENDLETON, MEREN Booking #: 439622 Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 3:41 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond Baken, Joshua Booking #: 439621 Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 12:09 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond No Bond CHAVEZ, RICHARD Booking #: 439620 Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 10:38 am Charges: 48990009 *J/N* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond 48990009 *J/N* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC PAROLE VIOLATION PADILLA, JULIE Booking #: 439619 Release Date: 05-24-2022 – 12:58 pm Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 6:57 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00

