From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC CPF X2: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

ALARM-USERS WITHOUT PERMIT: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

Emanuel Garcia SO Number: 52169 Booking Number: 445298 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 11:18 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Michael Trammell SO Number: 45222 Booking Number: 445297 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 10:50 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: $15000.00 Johnny Guynes SO Number: 94070 Booking Number: 445296 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 10:22 pm Charges: *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Misty Andrade SO Number: 83357 Booking Number: 445295 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 8:15 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Maximo Guerrero SO Number: 21712 Booking Number: 445294 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 7:51 pm Charges: PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $264.00 Amy Twobabies SO Number: 106011 Booking Number: 445293 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 4:05 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Chelsea Gonzales SO Number: 101701 Booking Number: 445292 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 3:04 pm Charges: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond James Cotto SO Number: 74516 Booking Number: 445291 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 2:51 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Seledonio Trinidad SO Number: 72827 Booking Number: 445290 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 2:48 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Nathan Page SO Number: 99733 Booking Number: 445289 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 1:51 pm Charges: *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $2000.00 Adrian Ybarra SO Number: 102488 Booking Number: 445288 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 11:13 am Charges: *GJI* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: $20000.00 Alton Bowman SO Number: 106537 Booking Number: 445287 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 8:26 am Charges: ALARM-USERS WITHOUT PERMIT FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $1202.00 Bobby Cleere SO Number: 99285 Booking Number: 445286 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 8:11 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597