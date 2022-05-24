Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Keath James Sharp, 19, of Carlsbad, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, May 23, 2022, after he was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for sexual assault. According to the indictment, Sharp reportedly raped a former girlfriend in March of 2022. Sharp was released on bail on Monday. His bond was $80,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

*VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

HERNANDEZ, RYAN Booking #: 439618 Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 3:19 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 FREEMAN, JASON Booking #: 439617 Booking Date: 05-24-2022 – 3:11 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 CADENA, JOHNNY Booking #: 439616 Booking Date: 05-23-2022 – 6:55 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond BALDWIN, RAINIE Booking #: 439615 Booking Date: 05-23-2022 – 4:27 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond ALEMAN, HILLARY Booking #: 439614 Booking Date: 05-23-2022 – 1:47 pm Charges: 13990001 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond $8000.00 SHARP, KEATH Booking #: 439613 Release Date: 05-23-2022 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 05-23-2022 – 11:33 am Charges: 11990001 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT Bond No Bond GONZALEZ, NICHOLAS Booking #: 439612 Booking Date: 05-23-2022 – 9:49 am Charges: 54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597