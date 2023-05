From 7 a.m. on Monday, May 22, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

DEFECTIVE TAIL LAMP(S): 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO MOTOR-ASSISTED BICYVLR OPERATOR’S LICENSE: 1

NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSEMENT: 1

UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

REPORT CHANGE OF ADDRESS OR NAME: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPFx3: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

John Coldwell SO Number: 106536 Booking Number: 445285 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 1:15 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Arissa Molina SO Number: 104699 Booking Number: 445284 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 1:06 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Gary Cruz SO Number: 78007 Booking Number: 445283 Booking Date: 05-23-2023 12:41 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Martin Fuentes SO Number: 106535 Booking Number: 445282 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 11:56 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Brian Adoline SO Number: 100161 Booking Number: 445281 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 10:54 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Malik White SO Number: 91480 Booking Number: 445280 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 7:31 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $2120.90 Johnny Rodriguez SO Number: 94231 Booking Number: 445278 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 7:20 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DEFECTIVE TAIL LAMP(S) EXPIRED REGISTRATION FAILED TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY NO MOTOR-ASSISTED BICYVLR OPERATOR’S LICENSE NO MOTORCYCLE ENDORSEMENT UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REPORT CHANGE OF ADDRESS OR NAME Bond: $7623.00 Manuel Tanguma SO Number: 35111 Booking Number: 445279 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 7:14 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Amber Jimenez SO Number: 83834 Booking Number: 445277 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 5:06 pm Charges: *MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $500.00 Nancy Guzman SO Number: 73991 Booking Number: 445276 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 4:29 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond: No Bond Heather Martinez SO Number: 106534 Booking Number: 445275 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 3:47 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond: No Bond Byron Lucas SO Number: 106533 Booking Number: 445274 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 3:25 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Mike Martinez SO Number: 94382 Booking Number: 445273 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 3:13 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPFx3 Bond: $735.00 Leeandre Mathis SO Number: 36303 Booking Number: 445272 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 2:20 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Jesus Mendoza SO Number: 100790 Booking Number: 445271 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 1:11 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

