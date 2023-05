From 7 a.m. on Friday, May 19, to 7 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, 35 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 7

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J43236924, J42136925, J42136926: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT-FIGHTING: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

Milton Castilleja SO Number: 71996 Booking Number: 445270 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 5:15 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $462.00 Aaron Harrell SO Number: 81433 Booking Number: 445269 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 4:38 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J43236924, J42136925, J42136926 Bond: No Bond Rudolfo Salinas SO Number: 105775 Booking Number: 445268 Booking Date: 05-22-2023 4:04 am Charges: *RPR* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: No Bond Joshua Alvarado SO Number: 83906 Booking Number: 445267 Booking Date: 05-21-2023 11:52 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Cynthia Garcia SO Number: 79997 Booking Number: 445266 Booking Date: 05-21-2023 11:09 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: $1012.00 Carlos Cardona SO Number: 91170 Booking Number: 445265 Booking Date: 05-21-2023 9:42 pm Charges: MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC CPF X3 Bond: $300.00 Cody Helmers SO Number: 89640 Booking Number: 445264 Booking Date: 05-21-2023 9:24 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT-FIGHTING Bond: $924.00 Ricky Pharr SO Number: 49949 Booking Number: 445263 Booking Date: 05-21-2023 4:25 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Timothy Oshea SO Number: 86544 Booking Number: 445262 Booking Date: 05-21-2023 1:28 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Sam Diaz SO Number: 71864 Booking Number: 445261 Booking Date: 05-21-2023 6:49 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X1 Bond: $16500.00 Frederico Perales SO Number: 95582 Booking Number: 445260 Booking Date: 05-21-2023 4:19 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $2500.00 Noah Crowder SO Number: 81881 Booking Number: 445259 Booking Date: 05-21-2023 4:14 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Angel Banuelos SO Number: 106532 Booking Number: 445258 Booking Date: 05-21-2023 3:51 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Ashton Dickerson SO Number: 105309 Booking Number: 445257 Booking Date: 05-21-2023 1:46 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Anthony Brown SO Number: 103887 Booking Number: 445256 Booking Date: 05-21-2023 12:12 am Charges: POSS CS PG 3 < 28G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: $7500.00 Santana Garcia SO Number: 102324 Booking Number: 445255 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 11:17 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $3124.00 James Sherfield SO Number: 106531 Booking Number: 445254 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 10:42 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $390.00 Jennifer Sherfield SO Number: 106530 Booking Number: 445253 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 10:22 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $390.00 Tyler Roper SO Number: 106529 Booking Number: 445252 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 10:17 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Jesus Rodriguez SO Number: 99258 Booking Number: 445251 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 9:51 pm Charges: *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON POSS/DEL DRUG PRAPHRENALIA Bond: $5662.00 Rodney Tapp SO Number: 106528 Booking Number: 445250 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 9:13 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Ernest Rose SO Number: 94226 Booking Number: 445249 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 8:35 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $300.00 Paul Henn SO Number: 99741 Booking Number: 445248 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 8:04 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Anthony Guajardo SO Number: 106527 Booking Number: 445247 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 7:02 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ UNL CARRYING WEAPON POSS/DEL DRUG PRAPHERNALIA Bond: $2162.00 Chi-hui Johnson SO Number: 106526 Booking Number: 445246 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 6:37 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Douglas Mcwilliams SO Number: 91982 Booking Number: 445245 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 5:53 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Charles Curtis SO Number: 51494 Booking Number: 445244 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 5:29 pm Charges: *GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$2500K<$30K IAT *GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $7500.00 Henry Hefferman SO Number: 27239 Booking Number: 445243 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 4:51 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Jonathan Hernandez SO Number: 106525 Booking Number: 445242 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 3:03 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $6000.00 Anthony Zapata barbosa SO Number: 106524 Booking Number: 445241 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 7:40 am Charges: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $500.00 Alejos Muniz SO Number: 75740 Booking Number: 445240 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 4:21 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G EVADE ARR DET W/VEH/WTRCFT W/PREV CONV OR SBI Bond: $22500.00 Maddison Byrne-young SO Number: 106523 Booking Number: 445238 Booking Date: 05-20-2023 12:09 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $32800.00 Jason Whitlock SO Number: 52213 Booking Number: 445237 Booking Date: 05-19-2023 10:25 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $35000.00 Jared Upton SO Number: 106522 Booking Number: 445236 Booking Date: 05-19-2023 10:10 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE ASSAULT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE *FTA*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $6024.00 Edgar Dimas-paisano SO Number: 103157 Booking Number: 445234 Booking Date: 05-19-2023 9:46 pm Charges: *RPR* RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

