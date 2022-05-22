Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- **J/N** MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- **J/N**MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CPF: 3
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- FTA: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 33 MPH: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- WALKING ON ROADWAY – SIDEWALK PROVIDED: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
