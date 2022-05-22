Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

**J/N** MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

**J/N**MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 3

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FTA: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 33 MPH: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

WALKING ON ROADWAY – SIDEWALK PROVIDED: 1

MARQUES, CHARLES Booking #: 439604 Booking Date: 05-22-2022 – 4:58 am Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

54999999 WALKING ON ROADWAY – SIDEWALK PROVIDED Bond $632.00 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$250054999999 WALKING ON ROADWAY – SIDEWALK PROVIDED JACKSON, JARRETT Booking #: 439603 Booking Date: 05-22-2022 – 3:20 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 JONES, CASEY Booking #: 439602 Booking Date: 05-22-2022 – 3:15 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00 JACKSON, MICHAEL Booking #: 439601 Booking Date: 05-22-2022 – 2:48 am Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond No Bond GARCIA, ISRAEL Booking #: 439600 Booking Date: 05-22-2022 – 1:54 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 WILLIAMS, ALESIA Booking #: 439599 Booking Date: 05-22-2022 – 1:52 am Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED HIRES, CHRIS Booking #: 439598 Booking Date: 05-22-2022 – 1:33 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED GUINN, CORY Booking #: 439597 Booking Date: 05-22-2022 – 1:25 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 FLORES, ADAM Booking #: 439596 Booking Date: 05-22-2022 – 1:12 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond DUARTE, TONNY Booking #: 439595 Booking Date: 05-22-2022 – 12:04 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $2000.00 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ FUENTES, MAXINE Booking #: 439593 Booking Date: 05-21-2022 – 9:27 pm Charges: 35990003 **J/N** MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990003 **J/N**MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond $912.00 35990003 **J/N** MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990003 **J/N**MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ROBLEDO, GILBERT Booking #: 439592 Booking Date: 05-21-2022 – 9:09 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond No Bond HINES, CASEY Booking #: 439591 Booking Date: 05-21-2022 – 6:07 pm Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 33 MPH

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 Bond $3990.00 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 33 MPH55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X1 RIVAS, MICHAEL Booking #: 439590 Booking Date: 05-21-2022 – 5:53 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RIVAS, ADRIAN Booking #: 439589 Booking Date: 05-21-2022 – 5:43 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USERY, ELIZABETH Booking #: 439588 Booking Date: 05-21-2022 – 5:27 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990247 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $500.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035990247 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Castaneda, Steve Booking #: 439587 Booking Date: 05-21-2022 – 2:15 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 4 Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

