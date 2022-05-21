Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Tajz Boyd-Stout

Tajz Josiah Boyd-Stoute, 21, of Killeen, Texas was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, May 21, 2022, and charged with assault of a pregnant person based on warrants issued in Tom Green County.

As of now, Boyd-Stoute remains in custody at the TGC Detention Center. No bond has been issued.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • **MTR** POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
  • *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
  • COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO: 1
  • FTA: 3
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT OF SERVICE INDER $100.00: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
  • WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
RAMIREZ-SOLIS, GONZALO
Booking #:
439586
Booking Date:
05-21-2022 – 4:28 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
HEMPHILL, KEVIN
Booking #:
439585
Booking Date:
05-21-2022 – 3:22 am
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
BOYD-STOUTE, TAJZ
Booking #:
439584
Booking Date:
05-21-2022 – 1:05 am
Charges:
13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
Bond
No Bond
MAYBERRY, KANNON
Booking #:
439583
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 11:02 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
Bond
No Bond
VILLARREAL, APRIL
Booking #:
439582
Release Date:
05-21-2022 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$500.00
HICKENBOTTOM, LILLIAN
Booking #:
439581
Release Date:
05-21-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 10:12 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
Bond
$444.00
Cruz, Linda
Booking #:
439580
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 9:54 pm
Charges:
48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond
No Bond
PADGETT, JOYCE
Booking #:
439579
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
Baca, David
Booking #:
439578
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 7:39 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 9
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$502.00
HANEY, JAMEY
Booking #:
439577
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
23999999 THEFT OF SERVICE INDER $100.00
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$1064.00
SALAS, EDUARDO
Booking #:
439576
Release Date:
05-20-2022 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 5:59 pm
Charges:
22990011 *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
57070020 VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
Rivera, Natalie
Booking #:
439575
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 4:05 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
MORALES, VERONICA
Booking #:
439574
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 4:01 pm
Charges:
35990014 **MTR** POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
ROMAN, ROLANDO
Booking #:
439573
Release Date:
05-20-2022 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 3:09 pm
Charges:
26070032 FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO
Bond
No Bond
DEANDA, ISAAC
Booking #:
439572
Release Date:
05-20-2022 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 2:55 pm
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
Bond
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA
Booking #:
439571
Booking Date:
05-20-2022 – 8:40 am
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC FTA X7
Bond
$4288.40

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597