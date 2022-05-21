Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Tajz Josiah Boyd-Stoute, 21, of Killeen, Texas was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, May 21, 2022, and charged with assault of a pregnant person based on warrants issued in Tom Green County. As of now, Boyd-Stoute remains in custody at the TGC Detention Center. No bond has been issued.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

**MTR** POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

*VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

CPF: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO: 1

FTA: 3

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT OF SERVICE INDER $100.00: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

RAMIREZ-SOLIS, GONZALO Booking #: 439586 Booking Date: 05-21-2022 – 4:28 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 HEMPHILL, KEVIN Booking #: 439585 Booking Date: 05-21-2022 – 3:22 am Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BOYD-STOUTE, TAJZ Booking #: 439584 Booking Date: 05-21-2022 – 1:05 am Charges: 13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond No Bond MAYBERRY, KANNON Booking #: 439583 Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 11:02 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION Bond No Bond 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION VILLARREAL, APRIL Booking #: 439582 Release Date: 05-21-2022 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 10:15 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 HICKENBOTTOM, LILLIAN Booking #: 439581 Release Date: 05-21-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 10:12 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C Bond $444.00 Cruz, Linda Booking #: 439580 Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 9:54 pm Charges: 48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond No Bond PADGETT, JOYCE Booking #: 439579 Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 8:30 pm Charges: 35990014 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond Baca, David Booking #: 439578 Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 7:39 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 9

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 9MISC FTA X 1 HANEY, JAMEY Booking #: 439577 Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 6:37 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

23999999 THEFT OF SERVICE INDER $100.00

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $1064.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE23999999 THEFT OF SERVICE INDER $100.0035990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATEDMISC FTA X 1 SALAS, EDUARDO Booking #: 439576 Release Date: 05-20-2022 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 5:59 pm Charges: 22990011 *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

57070020 VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond 22990011 *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES57070020 VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Rivera, Natalie Booking #: 439575 Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 4:05 pm Charges: 35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond MORALES, VERONICA Booking #: 439574 Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 4:01 pm Charges: 35990014 **MTR** POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond ROMAN, ROLANDO Booking #: 439573 Release Date: 05-20-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 3:09 pm Charges: 26070032 FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO Bond No Bond DEANDA, ISAAC Booking #: 439572 Release Date: 05-20-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 2:55 pm Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA Booking #: 439571 Booking Date: 05-20-2022 – 8:40 am Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC FTA X7 Bond $4288.40 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFICMISC FTA X7

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

