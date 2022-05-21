Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Tajz Josiah Boyd-Stoute, 21, of Killeen, Texas was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, May 21, 2022, and charged with assault of a pregnant person based on warrants issued in Tom Green County.
As of now, Boyd-Stoute remains in custody at the TGC Detention Center. No bond has been issued.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- **MTR** POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
- *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
- COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- CPF: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO: 1
- FTA: 3
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT OF SERVICE INDER $100.00: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
MISC FTA X 1
23999999 THEFT OF SERVICE INDER $100.00
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC FTA X 1
57070020 VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X7
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
