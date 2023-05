From 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, to 7 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

DWLI: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

VPTA X2: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

NO DL: 1

MISC CPFX2: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*MO* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

POSS DRUG PARA: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC CPFx2: 1

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

Kandice Roys SO Number: 98815 Booking Number: 445220 Booking Date: 05-19-2023 3:57 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $662.00 Tracy Harris SO Number: 101803 Booking Number: 445219 Booking Date: 05-19-2023 1:39 am Charges: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $500.00 Danny Stroud SO Number: 48544 Booking Number: 445218 Booking Date: 05-19-2023 1:20 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID DWLI EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY VPTA X2 Bond: $3702.00 Thomas Dove SO Number: 77191 Booking Number: 445217 Booking Date: 05-19-2023 1:19 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Jacob Spradley SO Number: 91771 Booking Number: 445216 Booking Date: 05-19-2023 1:10 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE INHALANT PARAPHERNALIA USE/POSS TO INHALE PUBLIC INTOXICATION *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $962.00 Austin Torres SO Number: 106074 Booking Number: 445215 Booking Date: 05-19-2023 12:48 am Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Marcus Garcia SO Number: 96202 Booking Number: 445214 Booking Date: 05-19-2023 12:07 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Ricky Pharr SO Number: 49949 Booking Number: 445213 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 10:01 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Cody Robison SO Number: 66940 Booking Number: 445212 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 10:00 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Marisol Zapata SO Number: 95752 Booking Number: 445211 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 9:17 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Patrick Mcdougle SO Number: 106519 Booking Number: 445210 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 8:42 pm Charges: NO DL MISC CPFX2 MISC VPTA Bond: $1172.00 Jeremy Rowton SO Number: 106518 Booking Number: 445209 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 8:37 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Ronald Conklin SO Number: 104207 Booking Number: 445208 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 6:19 pm Charges: *MO* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Jorden Garcia SO Number: 103659 Booking Number: 445207 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 5:48 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Pablo Ruiz SO Number: 27345 Booking Number: 445206 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 4:25 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond: No Bond John Garcia SO Number: 67636 Booking Number: 445205 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 2:26 pm Charges: ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS DRUG PARA Bond: $662.00 William Johnson SO Number: 103767 Booking Number: 445204 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 12:39 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Jeremy Daniels SO Number: 81897 Booking Number: 445203 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 12:12 pm Charges: MISC CPFx2 Bond: No Bond Vicky Daniels SO Number: 41093 Booking Number: 445202 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 11:57 am Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $673.80

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

