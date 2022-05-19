Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Salvador Govea, 37, of San Angelo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, May 19, 2022. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a criminal substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail has been set at $662.00 for the possession of paraphernalia charge. No bond has been set for the other two charges. As of now, Govea remains in custody at the TGC Detention Center.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*J/N* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*RPR* FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP: 1

*RPR* TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS PERSONAL PROPERTY: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT: 1

FTA: 2

GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

VPTA: 1

HENDERSON, AARON Booking #: 439550 Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 3:21 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 2

MISC VPTA X 1 Bond $3880.00 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECTMISC CPF X 1MISC FTA X 2MISC VPTA X 1 GOVEA, SALVADOR Booking #: 439549 Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 2:43 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

35990249 GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G35990249 GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CASTILLO, MIGUEL Booking #: 439547 Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 2:09 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 FRIEND, STEPHEN Booking #: 439546 Booking Date: 05-19-2022 – 12:38 am Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC CPFX12 Bond No Bond 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEHMISC CPFX12 GAITAN, AMY Booking #: 439545 Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 11:35 pm Charges: 13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 13990075 GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ TOBIAS, ANGEL Booking #: 439544 Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 9:59 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $1462.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION HILL, DELFINO Booking #: 439543 Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 8:36 pm Charges: 48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond No Bond URANGA-QUINTANA, REINA Booking #: 439542 Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 6:29 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 GOETZ, TRAVIS Booking #: 439541 Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 6:19 pm Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 2 Bond $662.00 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 2 JENKINS, SAMUEL Booking #: 439540 Release Date: 05-18-2022 – 6:28 pm Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 5:36 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X1 Bond $1064.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA X1 RAY, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439539 Release Date: 05-18-2022 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 5:15 pm Charges: 26070315 *RPR* FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond 26070315 *RPR* FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS GROTHE, TYLER Booking #: 439538 Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 3:35 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond GUTIERREZ, LUCIANO Booking #: 439537 Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 2:19 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond RUSSELL, ROY Booking #: 439536 Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 1:07 pm Charges: 23990066 *RPR* TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS PERSONAL PROPERTY

26040043 *J/N* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10

35990003 *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990015 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond $50000.00 23990066 *RPR* TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS PERSONAL PROPERTY26040043 *J/N* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<1035990003 *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990015 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESMISC PAROLE VIOLATIONMISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bryant, Marcus Booking #: 439535 Booking Date: 05-18-2022 – 9:42 am Charges: 13990075 *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597