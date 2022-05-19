Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Salvador Govea, 37, of San Angelo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, May 19, 2022. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a criminal substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bail has been set at $662.00 for the possession of paraphernalia charge. No bond has been set for the other two charges.
As of now, Govea remains in custody at the TGC Detention Center.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *J/N* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10: 1
- *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *RPR* FALSE REPRT INDUCE EMERG RESP: 1
- *RPR* TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS PERSONAL PROPERTY: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CPF: 3
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT: 1
- FTA: 2
- GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
- VPTA: 1
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 1
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
35990249 GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX12
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X1
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
26040043 *J/N* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 5<10
35990003 *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990015 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
