From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, to 7 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

DRIVER’S LICENSE- EXPIRED: 1

NO-DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

NO SIGNAL OF INTENT: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

MISC CPFX1: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

BICYCLE- NO/ DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*J/N*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE: 1

MISC NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE x2: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

*COMM* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

Ismael Reyes SO Number: 106517 Booking Number: 445201 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 6:09 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Michael Sloan SO Number: 48773 Booking Number: 445200 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 5:36 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DRIVER’S LICENSE- EXPIRED NO-DEFECTIVE TAIL LIGHTS Bond: $688.00 Joey Gonzales SO Number: 99360 Booking Number: 445199 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 3:22 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $962.00 Robert Delagarza SO Number: 77366 Booking Number: 445198 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 1:38 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ NO SIGNAL OF INTENT MISC CPF X 3 Bond: $1420.00 Nicholas Reyes SO Number: 99182 Booking Number: 445197 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 1:28 am Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: No Bond Brandon Soto SO Number: 88592 Booking Number: 445196 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 1:24 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $1500.00 Desiree Gonzales SO Number: 102307 Booking Number: 445194 Booking Date: 05-18-2023 12:59 am Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $974.00 Michael Cuellar SO Number: 33159 Booking Number: 445193 Booking Date: 05-17-2023 11:35 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION BICYCLE- NO/ DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond: $684.00 Kenneth Donaker SO Number: 20135 Booking Number: 445192 Booking Date: 05-17-2023 9:58 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Brian Riddick SO Number: 101763 Booking Number: 445191 Booking Date: 05-17-2023 9:43 pm Charges: *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Ray Fuentes SO Number: 97497 Booking Number: 445190 Booking Date: 05-17-2023 8:36 pm Charges: *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *J/N*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Joe Noriega SO Number: 29725 Booking Number: 445188 Booking Date: 05-17-2023 7:20 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $662.00 Jacob Arredondo SO Number: 106515 Booking Number: 445187 Booking Date: 05-17-2023 5:38 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $30000.00 James Williams SO Number: 106514 Booking Number: 445186 Booking Date: 05-17-2023 5:15 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G EVADING ARREST DETENTION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $10162.00 Gaston Dehoyos SO Number: 79128 Booking Number: 445185 Booking Date: 05-17-2023 4:12 pm Charges: MISC FTA ON COURT DATE MISC NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE x2 Bond: $1470.00 John Brenneis SO Number: 104601 Booking Number: 445184 Booking Date: 05-17-2023 4:11 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Andrew Wilhelm SO Number: 94518 Booking Number: 445183 Booking Date: 05-17-2023 2:07 pm Charges: *COMM* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE Bond: No Bond Anthony Wilkins SO Number: 31711 Booking Number: 445182 Booking Date: 05-17-2023 12:20 pm Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY` MISC VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond: $1632.00 Erika Fuller SO Number: 104351 Booking Number: 445181 Booking Date: 05-17-2023 12:08 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597