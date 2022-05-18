Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • *MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • COMM: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD <5: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • NON PAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
PITTMAN, JAMES
Booking #:
439534
Booking Date:
05-18-2022 – 12:56 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond
$1000.00
PROCTOR, JIMMIE
Booking #:
439533
Booking Date:
05-18-2022 – 12:50 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
AMBURGEY, DALTON
Booking #:
439532
Release Date:
05-18-2022 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 10:35 pm
Charges:
26050022 FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD <5
Bond
$10000.00
TAMBUNGA, JOSEPH
Booking #:
439531
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
JENSEN, CALLI
Booking #:
439530
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
RAMIREZ, RUDY
Booking #:
439529
Release Date:
05-18-2022 – 4:43 am
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
SCARBROUGH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
439528
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 3
Bond
$1618.00
TALAMANTES, TARA
Booking #:
439527
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond
No Bond
LANDIN, ASHLEY
Booking #:
439526
Release Date:
05-17-2022 – 6:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 4:58 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 7
Bond
No Bond
MORENO, THALIA
Booking #:
439525
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 4:25 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
HUDSON, CHERISA
Booking #:
439524
Release Date:
05-17-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 4:02 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond
No Bond
KIKER, KAITLYN
Booking #:
439523
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
MISC POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
$60000.00
RADER, STACY
Booking #:
439522
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 1:26 pm
Charges:
FTA NON PAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT
Bond
No Bond
BEAM, ERIC
Booking #:
439521
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 1:21 pm
Charges:
35620010 *MTR*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
Bond
No Bond
PRITCHETT, DESRYCK
Booking #:
439520
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 11:47 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X8
Bond
No Bond
NORRIS, LEXUS
Booking #:
439519
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 11:05 am
Charges:
35990023 *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond
No Bond
COOK, MAYSON
Booking #:
439518
Release Date:
05-17-2022 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 10:31 am
Charges:
23990191 *GOB*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
No Bond
TRINIDAD-ORTIZ, SUELIAN
Booking #:
439517
Release Date:
05-17-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 10:31 am
Charges:
54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
