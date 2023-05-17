From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- MISC CPF X1: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- *GOB UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1
- MISC CPF X2: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1
Kevin Chadwick
SO Number: 60046
Booking Number: 445179
Booking Date: 05-17-2023 1:41 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X1
Bond: $1000.00
Steven Gomez
SO Number: 95270
Booking Number: 445178
Booking Date: 05-16-2023 11:19 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Joshua Fulton
SO Number: 91059
Booking Number: 445177
Booking Date: 05-16-2023 8:22 pm
Charges:
*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Ricky Pharr
SO Number: 49949
Booking Number: 445176
Booking Date: 05-16-2023 6:33 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Deanna Hackler
SO Number: 106513
Booking Number: 445175
Booking Date: 05-16-2023 5:15 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Julio Arzeno-mejia
SO Number: 67304
Booking Number: 445174
Booking Date: 05-16-2023 4:48 pm
Charges:
*GOB UNL CARRYING WEAPON
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond: $7737.00
Mayra Reyna
SO Number: 86048
Booking Number: 445173
Booking Date: 05-16-2023 3:58 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
Anita Gedney
SO Number: 84817
Booking Number: 445172
Booking Date: 05-16-2023 3:29 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond: No Bond
Rockland Wright
SO Number: 104803
Booking Number: 445171
Booking Date: 05-16-2023 12:22 pm
Charges:
*GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Samuel Martinez
SO Number: 65244
Booking Number: 445170
Booking Date: 05-16-2023 11:41 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CLASS C
Bond: $512.00
Victor Martinez-rodriguez
SO Number: 106512
Booking Number: 445169
Booking Date: 05-16-2023 10:50 am
Charges:
FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
Bond: $5000.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
