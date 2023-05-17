From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

*GOB UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1

Kevin Chadwick SO Number: 60046 Booking Number: 445179 Booking Date: 05-17-2023 1:41 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPF X1 Bond: $1000.00 Steven Gomez SO Number: 95270 Booking Number: 445178 Booking Date: 05-16-2023 11:19 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Joshua Fulton SO Number: 91059 Booking Number: 445177 Booking Date: 05-16-2023 8:22 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Ricky Pharr SO Number: 49949 Booking Number: 445176 Booking Date: 05-16-2023 6:33 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Deanna Hackler SO Number: 106513 Booking Number: 445175 Booking Date: 05-16-2023 5:15 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Julio Arzeno-mejia SO Number: 67304 Booking Number: 445174 Booking Date: 05-16-2023 4:48 pm Charges: *GOB UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $7737.00 Mayra Reyna SO Number: 86048 Booking Number: 445173 Booking Date: 05-16-2023 3:58 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1 <1G MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Anita Gedney SO Number: 84817 Booking Number: 445172 Booking Date: 05-16-2023 3:29 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Rockland Wright SO Number: 104803 Booking Number: 445171 Booking Date: 05-16-2023 12:22 pm Charges: *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Samuel Martinez SO Number: 65244 Booking Number: 445170 Booking Date: 05-16-2023 11:41 am Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Victor Martinez-rodriguez SO Number: 106512 Booking Number: 445169 Booking Date: 05-16-2023 10:50 am Charges: FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50 Bond: $5000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597