From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • MISC CPF X1: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • *GOB UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • MISC CPF X2: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C: 1
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1
Kevin Chadwick mug shot

Kevin Chadwick

SO Number: 60046

Booking Number: 445179

Booking Date: 05-17-2023 1:41 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X1

Bond: $1000.00

Steven Gomez mug shot

Steven Gomez

SO Number: 95270

Booking Number: 445178

Booking Date: 05-16-2023 11:19 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Joshua Fulton mug shot

Joshua Fulton

SO Number: 91059

Booking Number: 445177

Booking Date: 05-16-2023 8:22 pm

Charges:

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Ricky Pharr mug shot

Ricky Pharr

SO Number: 49949

Booking Number: 445176

Booking Date: 05-16-2023 6:33 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Deanna Hackler mug shot

Deanna Hackler

SO Number: 106513

Booking Number: 445175

Booking Date: 05-16-2023 5:15 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Julio Arzeno-mejia mug shot

Julio Arzeno-mejia

SO Number: 67304

Booking Number: 445174

Booking Date: 05-16-2023 4:48 pm

Charges:

*GOB UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

Bond: $7737.00

Mayra Reyna mug shot

Mayra Reyna

SO Number: 86048

Booking Number: 445173

Booking Date: 05-16-2023 3:58 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

Anita Gedney mug shot

Anita Gedney

SO Number: 84817

Booking Number: 445172

Booking Date: 05-16-2023 3:29 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

Bond: No Bond

Rockland Wright mug shot

Rockland Wright

SO Number: 104803

Booking Number: 445171

Booking Date: 05-16-2023 12:22 pm

Charges:

*GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Samuel Martinez mug shot

Samuel Martinez

SO Number: 65244

Booking Number: 445170

Booking Date: 05-16-2023 11:41 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CLASS C

Bond: $512.00

Victor Martinez-rodriguez mug shot

Victor Martinez-rodriguez

SO Number: 106512

Booking Number: 445169

Booking Date: 05-16-2023 10:50 am

Charges:

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50

Bond: $5000.00

