Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C PEACE OFFICER: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER: 1

CPF: 5

DC – INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

DC-FIGHTING: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

FTA X 1: 1

GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

PEREZ, LUIS Booking #: 439516 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 3:53 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $2000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DURON, DAMIEN Booking #: 439515 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 3:07 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G LOPEZ, FRANCISCO Booking #: 439514 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 3:06 am Charges: 72999999 DC – INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond $662.00 COUNTS, KENNEDY Booking #: 439513 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 2:17 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC CPF X2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1GMISC CPF X2MISC PAROLE VIOLATION RAMOS, ANDRES Booking #: 439512 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 1:53 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C PEACE OFFICER

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond $1012.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C PEACE OFFICER48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT HIRST, ERIC Booking #: 439511 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 12:39 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 DC-FIGHTING Bond $924.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION53999999 DC-FIGHTING VILLA, ORLANDO Booking #: 439510 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 12:21 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 ATKINS, STEFAN Booking #: 439509 Booking Date: 05-17-2022 – 12:20 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

53999999 DC-FIGHTING Bond $1936.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT53999999 DC-FIGHTING WADDELL, KEVIN Booking #: 439508 Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 11:23 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 1MISC FTA X 1 FLORES, HELIODORO Booking #: 439507 Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 11:16 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond LEDESMA, JOSE Booking #: 439506 Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 10:29 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 SLAUGHTER, SIDNEY Booking #: 439505 Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 8:22 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 WILLIAMS, JAMES Booking #: 439504 Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 6:29 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond MENZIE, MARIA Booking #: 439503 Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 6:18 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond WEBB, JAMES Booking #: 439502 Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 6:17 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond No Bond GLENN, ALAN Booking #: 439501 Release Date: 05-16-2022 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 6:06 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 FACTOR, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439500 Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 5:08 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond BARNETT, SHARON Booking #: 439499 Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 3:00 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 8 Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS Booking #: 439498 Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 11:54 am Charges: 48010006 *J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X18 Bond No Bond 48010006 *J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT57070020 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC CPF X18 GARCIA, JOE Booking #: 439497 Release Date: 05-16-2022 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 10:52 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 GONZALEZ, IRENE Booking #: 439496 Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 7:27 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

