Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C PEACE OFFICER: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER: 1
  • CPF: 5
  • DC – INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
  • DC-FIGHTING: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • FTA X 1: 1
  • GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
PEREZ, LUIS
Booking #:
439516
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 3:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$2000.00
DURON, DAMIEN
Booking #:
439515
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 3:07 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
439514
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 3:06 am
Charges:
72999999 DC – INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond
$662.00
COUNTS, KENNEDY
Booking #:
439513
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 2:17 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC CPF X2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
RAMOS, ANDRES
Booking #:
439512
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 1:53 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C PEACE OFFICER
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
$1012.00
HIRST, ERIC
Booking #:
439511
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 12:39 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 DC-FIGHTING
Bond
$924.00
VILLA, ORLANDO
Booking #:
439510
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 12:21 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
ATKINS, STEFAN
Booking #:
439509
Booking Date:
05-17-2022 – 12:20 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53999999 DC-FIGHTING
Bond
$1936.00
WADDELL, KEVIN
Booking #:
439508
Booking Date:
05-16-2022 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$502.00
FLORES, HELIODORO
Booking #:
439507
Booking Date:
05-16-2022 – 11:16 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
LEDESMA, JOSE
Booking #:
439506
Booking Date:
05-16-2022 – 10:29 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
SLAUGHTER, SIDNEY
Booking #:
439505
Booking Date:
05-16-2022 – 8:22 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
WILLIAMS, JAMES
Booking #:
439504
Booking Date:
05-16-2022 – 6:29 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
MENZIE, MARIA
Booking #:
439503
Booking Date:
05-16-2022 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
WEBB, JAMES
Booking #:
439502
Booking Date:
05-16-2022 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
Bond
No Bond
GLENN, ALAN
Booking #:
439501
Release Date:
05-16-2022 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-16-2022 – 6:06 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$500.00
FACTOR, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
439500
Booking Date:
05-16-2022 – 5:08 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
BARNETT, SHARON
Booking #:
439499
Booking Date:
05-16-2022 – 3:00 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 8
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
439498
Booking Date:
05-16-2022 – 11:54 am
Charges:
48010006 *J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X18
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, JOE
Booking #:
439497
Release Date:
05-16-2022 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-16-2022 – 10:52 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
GONZALEZ, IRENE
Booking #:
439496
Booking Date:
05-16-2022 – 7:27 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
