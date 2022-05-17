Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *J/N* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C PEACE OFFICER: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C-PEACE OFFICER: 1
- CPF: 5
- DC – INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
- DC-FIGHTING: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- FTA X 1: 1
- GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
35990014 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53999999 DC-FIGHTING
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53999999 DC-FIGHTING
MISC FTA X 1
57070020 *J/N* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X18
