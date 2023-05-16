From 7 a.m. on Monday, May 15, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- (GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50: 1
- *COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM: 1
Irene Gonzalez
SO Number: 73629
Booking Number: 445167
Booking Date: 05-15-2023 11:37 pm
Charges:
*GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond: No Bond
Matthew Williams
SO Number: 49833
Booking Number: 445166
Booking Date: 05-15-2023 9:48 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Erica Tijerina
SO Number: 105121
Booking Number: 445165
Booking Date: 05-15-2023 8:36 pm
Charges:
*GOB* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50
Bond: No Bond
Stefan Atkins
SO Number: 105051
Booking Number: 445164
Booking Date: 05-15-2023 5:21 pm
Charges:
*COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond: No Bond
Miguel Vasquez
SO Number: 106511
Booking Number: 445163
Booking Date: 05-15-2023 4:51 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: No Bond
Savannah Gonzales
SO Number: 106311
Booking Number: 445162
Booking Date: 05-15-2023 4:18 pm
Charges:
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Walter Jones
SO Number: 103477
Booking Number: 445161
Booking Date: 05-15-2023 3:41 pm
Charges:
*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Minnie King
SO Number: 93456
Booking Number: 445160
Booking Date: 05-15-2023 3:12 pm
Charges:
*MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond: No Bond
Colten Johnson
SO Number: 90976
Booking Number: 445159
Booking Date: 05-15-2023 11:06 am
Charges:
*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Ariel Castillo
SO Number: 94307
Booking Number: 445158
Booking Date: 05-15-2023 10:57 am
Charges:
*MTR*TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597