From 7 a.m. on Monday, May 15, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • (GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50: 1
  • *COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM: 1
Irene Gonzalez mug shot

Irene Gonzalez

SO Number: 73629

Booking Number: 445167

Booking Date: 05-15-2023 11:37 pm

Charges:

*GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Bond: No Bond

Matthew Williams mug shot

Matthew Williams

SO Number: 49833

Booking Number: 445166

Booking Date: 05-15-2023 9:48 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Erica Tijerina mug shot

Erica Tijerina

SO Number: 105121

Booking Number: 445165

Booking Date: 05-15-2023 8:36 pm

Charges:

*GOB* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50

Bond: No Bond

Stefan Atkins mug shot

Stefan Atkins

SO Number: 105051

Booking Number: 445164

Booking Date: 05-15-2023 5:21 pm

Charges:

*COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: No Bond

Miguel Vasquez mug shot

Miguel Vasquez

SO Number: 106511

Booking Number: 445163

Booking Date: 05-15-2023 4:51 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Savannah Gonzales mug shot

Savannah Gonzales

SO Number: 106311

Booking Number: 445162

Booking Date: 05-15-2023 4:18 pm

Charges:

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Walter Jones mug shot

Walter Jones

SO Number: 103477

Booking Number: 445161

Booking Date: 05-15-2023 3:41 pm

Charges:

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Minnie King mug shot

Minnie King

SO Number: 93456

Booking Number: 445160

Booking Date: 05-15-2023 3:12 pm

Charges:

*MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Bond: No Bond

Colten Johnson mug shot

Colten Johnson

SO Number: 90976

Booking Number: 445159

Booking Date: 05-15-2023 11:06 am

Charges:

*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Ariel Castillo mug shot

Ariel Castillo

SO Number: 94307

Booking Number: 445158

Booking Date: 05-15-2023 10:57 am

Charges:

*MTR*TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
