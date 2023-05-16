From 7 a.m. on Monday, May 15, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

(GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50: 1

*COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM: 1

Irene Gonzalez SO Number: 73629 Booking Number: 445167 Booking Date: 05-15-2023 11:37 pm Charges: *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Matthew Williams SO Number: 49833 Booking Number: 445166 Booking Date: 05-15-2023 9:48 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Erica Tijerina SO Number: 105121 Booking Number: 445165 Booking Date: 05-15-2023 8:36 pm Charges: *GOB* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50 Bond: No Bond Stefan Atkins SO Number: 105051 Booking Number: 445164 Booking Date: 05-15-2023 5:21 pm Charges: *COMM*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: No Bond Miguel Vasquez SO Number: 106511 Booking Number: 445163 Booking Date: 05-15-2023 4:51 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Savannah Gonzales SO Number: 106311 Booking Number: 445162 Booking Date: 05-15-2023 4:18 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Walter Jones SO Number: 103477 Booking Number: 445161 Booking Date: 05-15-2023 3:41 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Minnie King SO Number: 93456 Booking Number: 445160 Booking Date: 05-15-2023 3:12 pm Charges: *MTR* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Colten Johnson SO Number: 90976 Booking Number: 445159 Booking Date: 05-15-2023 11:06 am Charges: *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Ariel Castillo SO Number: 94307 Booking Number: 445158 Booking Date: 05-15-2023 10:57 am Charges: *MTR*TAMPER W/GOVERN RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

