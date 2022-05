Over the past 72 hours, 56 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Amy Tidwell, 50, of Kermit, Texas, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, May 13, 2022, on charges stemming from four separate indictments for theft and fraud. According to court documents, Tidwell is charged with one count of theft of property — greater than $30,000, one count of theft of property — greater than $2,500, one count of fraud — possession or use of a credit or debit card, and one count of fraud — possession or use of identifying information. As of now, Tidwell remains in custody at the TGC Detention Center. No bond has been set.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

*CPF* SAFETY SEAT SYS CHILD PASS <8 (ICON): 1

*FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*FTA* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*GJI* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD <5: 1

*GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*GJI* THEFT PROP >=$30K<150K ENH IAT: 1

*GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

*GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

*GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT: 1

*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

*VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 7

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VOILENCE CLASS C: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CPF: 9

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 5

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

DWLI2: 1

ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 2

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

FTA: 2

GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

OPERATING WITH WRONG LICENSE PLATE: 1

PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 4

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2

POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 10

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 44 MPH: 1

SPEEDING- 15-24 MPH OVER SPEED ZONE 28 MPH IN A 10 MPH ZONE: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 3

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

TOBACCO- MINOR CONSUMING UNDER 21: 1

TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1

VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

VPTA: 2

May 16, 2022 LOPEZ ESCOTO, MOISES Booking #: 439495 Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 4:41 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 WOODS, DEBRA Booking #: 439494 Booking Date: 05-16-2022 – 12:39 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond FERGUSON, CHANDON Booking #: 439493 Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 10:21 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA Bond $1546.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA Vela, Monica Booking #: 439492 Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 10:18 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439491 Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 9:39 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $4532.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS PENA, JOHNNY Booking #: 439490 Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 8:47 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 TOBACCO- MINOR CONSUMING UNDER 21

57070010 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1684.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 TOBACCO- MINOR CONSUMING UNDER 2157070010 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS SALDIVAR, VICTORIA Booking #: 439489 Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 5:29 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Baranowski, Mark Booking #: 439488 Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 5:22 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $1376.00 54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVERS LICENSE55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC PAROLE VIOLATION ALVARADO, SAVHANNA Booking #: 439487 Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 5:03 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI2

MISC CPF X19

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $1870.00 54999999 DWLI2MISC CPF X19MISC VPTA X1 COZAD, JEREMY Booking #: 439486 Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 3:26 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X4

MISC FTA X5 Bond $3461.80 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75023990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,50057070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC CPF X4MISC FTA X5 HEARNE, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439485 Release Date: 05-15-2022 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 10:25 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 ATKINS, STEFAN Booking #: 439484 Release Date: 05-15-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 7:17 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 FERNANDEZ, RUBEN Booking #: 439483 Release Date: 05-15-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 6:54 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond $5582.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION54999999 PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC May 15, 2022 WEATHERS, CODY Booking #: 439482 Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 4:46 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 GARCIA, ANGELO Booking #: 439481 Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 3:23 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 44 MPH

CHILD *CPF* SAFETY SEAT SYS CHILD PASS <8 (ICON)

DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond $4816.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.1554999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 44 MPHCHILD *CPF* SAFETY SEAT SYS CHILD PASS <8 (ICON)DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)MISC VPTA X 2 ALVAREZ, JUAN Booking #: 439480 Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 3:21 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

521457 CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION521457 CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDMISC PAROLE VIOLATION WILLIAMS, KALESHA Booking #: 439479 Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 1:44 am Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA Bond $1662.00 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75035620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA BROWN, MIAESHA Booking #: 439478 Release Date: 05-15-2022 – 4:13 am Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 12:46 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLY DRIVER LICENSE

MISC CPFX2 Bond $1046.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 FAIL TO DISPLY DRIVER LICENSEMISC CPFX2 ARREOLA, KALINDA Booking #: 439476 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 11:29 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990249 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G35990249 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GARIVAY, CHRISTINA Booking #: 439474 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 10:59 pm Charges: 22990002 *GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond $2500.00 GARZA, GREGORY Booking #: 439475 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 10:58 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

52030027 *GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPF X 6 Bond No Bond 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G52030027 *GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPONMISC CPF X 6 HALL, CHAD Booking #: 439473 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 10:33 pm Charges: 38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE Bond No Bond CARTER, DUSTIN Booking #: 439472 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 9:59 pm Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $2000.00 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 RAMIREZ, JOEL Booking #: 439471 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 5:54 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 PACHECO, PEDRO Booking #: 439470 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 2:26 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond LUNA, REYMUNDO Booking #: 439469 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 9:41 am Charges: 11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond No Bond May 14, 2022 GRIGGS, WHISPER Booking #: 439468 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 5:32 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C Bond $512.00 DELAROSA, EDDIE Booking #: 439467 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 4:58 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 CASLER, JARROD Booking #: 439462 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 4:36 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST Bond $1000.00 DELAROSA, SUMMER Booking #: 439465 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 3:56 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 CASAREZ, JESUS Booking #: 439466 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 3:54 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 HOLDRIDGE, DESTINY Booking #: 439464 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 3:36 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 LIVELY, LAJUANA Booking #: 439463 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 3:20 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

53999999 CONTEMPT OF COURT

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1962.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G53999999 CONTEMPT OF COURT55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SANTANA, AXCEL Booking #: 439461 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 3:14 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST Bond $1000.00 HARRIS, WESLEY Booking #: 439460 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 2:43 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $2162.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MALLOY, JUSTIN Booking #: 439459 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 2:36 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 OPERATING WITH WRONG LICENSE PLATE

54999999 SPEEDING- 15-24 MPH OVER SPEED ZONE 28 MPH IN A 10 MPH ZONE

54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C Bond $4330.00 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT54999999 OPERATING WITH WRONG LICENSE PLATE54999999 SPEEDING- 15-24 MPH OVER SPEED ZONE 28 MPH IN A 10 MPH ZONE54999999 TRAFFIC OFFENSE CLASS C SPRUELL, PHILIP Booking #: 439458 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 2:17 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond HUFFMAN, ANCIREA Booking #: 439457 Booking Date: 05-14-2022 – 12:20 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X 2 Bond No Bond 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPF X 2 RUIZ, ESEQUIEL Booking #: 439456 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 11:18 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VOILENCE CLASS C Bond $512.00 MARTINEZ, AMBER Booking #: 439455 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 11:15 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond DURAN, PATRICIA Booking #: 439454 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 11:01 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

23999999 THEFT CLASS C Bond $544.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE23999999 THEFT CLASS C DURAN, JOSE Booking #: 439453 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 10:53 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1 Bond $662.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 1 TRAN, PHUONG Booking #: 439452 Release Date: 05-14-2022 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 9:37 pm Charges: 53999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD

54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $572.00 53999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD54990067 *VOP* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES CHAPPELL, MICHAEL Booking #: 439451 Release Date: 05-13-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 5:47 pm Charges: 49990001 ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY Bond $2000.00 REYES, JOE Booking #: 439449 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 5:31 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G55999999 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JENSEN, CALLI Booking #: 439450 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 4:58 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 PEREZ, ALBERT Booking #: 439448 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 4:40 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond RICHARDSON, BILLY Booking #: 439447 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 4:01 pm Charges: 36990007 GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond 36990007 GJI*SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLYMISC BENCH WARRANT TIDWELL, AMY Booking #: 439446 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 3:08 pm Charges: 23990196 *GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

23990196 *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

23990196 *GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

23990207 *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT

23990211 *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$30K<150K ENH IAT

25890001 *GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

26040042 *GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

26050014 *GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

26050022 *GJI* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD <5

48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond No Bond 23990196 *GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV23990196 *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV23990196 *GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV23990207 *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2500 ENH IAT23990211 *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$30K<150K ENH IAT25890001 *GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT26040042 *GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 526050014 *GOB* CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE26050022 *GJI* FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD <548010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH CACHO, ALEXANDER Booking #: 439445 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 2:59 pm Charges: 35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond BRYAN, MICHAEL Booking #: 439444 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 2:51 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond PARRA, IVAN Booking #: 439443 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 1:21 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond GONZALES, ANNA Booking #: 439442 Release Date: 05-13-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 12:03 pm Charges: 54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond LOPEZ, JOSHUA Booking #: 439441 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 11:48 am Charges: 48010006 *FTA* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040009 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CPF X8 Bond $20000.00 48010006 *FTA* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT54040009 *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATEDMISC CPF X8 VALLE, ANTHONY Booking #: 439440 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 11:28 am Charges: 35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond 35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED ENGLERT, CURTIS Booking #: 439439 Release Date: 05-13-2022 – 10:13 am Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 6:41 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

