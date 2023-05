From 7 a.m. on Friday, May 12, to 7 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, 32 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$20K: 3

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 2

MISC VPTA: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

MISC FTA: 2

MISC FTA X 1: 2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

THEFT <$100: 1

CITY PROPERTY-INJURY OR DESTRUCTION DIG/REMOVE: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1

LAKE DRIVING ON NON-APPROVED SURFACE: 1

MISC FTAx5: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

MISC CPF X10: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT MATER ALUM/BRNZ/CPPR/BRSS <$20K ENH IAT: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

IMPEDING TRAFFIC: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

FTYROW EMERGENCY VEHICLE: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

MISC VPTA X 1: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

Eric Guerrero SO Number: 97741 Booking Number: 445157 Booking Date: 05-15-2023 3:19 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Kurtis Bailey SO Number: 106510 Booking Number: 445156 Booking Date: 05-15-2023 1:55 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VPTA Bond: $1282.00 Humberto Lucio- martinez SO Number: 106509 Booking Number: 445155 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 11:25 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Juan Escobar-mendez SO Number: 106508 Booking Number: 445154 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 11:10 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Rick Waddell SO Number: 95213 Booking Number: 445153 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 9:15 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Dylan Mcclelland SO Number: 103903 Booking Number: 445152 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 8:00 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR POSS POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $659.10 Amber Grooms SO Number: 95650 Booking Number: 445151 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 7:48 pm Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Robert Santellano SO Number: 78387 Booking Number: 445150 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 6:45 pm Charges: *GOB*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Eddie Stewart SO Number: 75579 Booking Number: 445149 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 5:57 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Amanda Glenn SO Number: 87592 Booking Number: 445148 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 5:42 pm Charges: THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$20K Bond: No Bond Jesse Byers SO Number: 84596 Booking Number: 445147 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 5:38 pm Charges: THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$20K *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Jandie Sanchez SO Number: 68836 Booking Number: 445146 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 3:27 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Misty Andrade SO Number: 83357 Booking Number: 445145 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 2:44 pm Charges: THEFT <$100 PUBLIC INTOXICATION CITY PROPERTY-INJURY OR DESTRUCTION DIG/REMOVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2 LAKE DRIVING ON NON-APPROVED SURFACE MISC FTAx5 Bond: $6002.00 Sierra Valles SO Number: 95974 Booking Number: 445144 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 2:36 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Johnie Sterling SO Number: 81729 Booking Number: 445143 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 5:44 am Charges: DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1014.00 Jose Flores SO Number: 53483 Booking Number: 445142 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 4:46 am Charges: MISC CPF X10 MISC FTA Bond: $502.00 Jacob Saldivar SO Number: 106507 Booking Number: 445141 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 3:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Michael Torres SO Number: 32814 Booking Number: 445140 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 3:41 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $40000.00 Jose Gonzalez SO Number: 106506 Booking Number: 445139 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 3:04 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $5000.00 Melissa Honesto SO Number: 46000 Booking Number: 445138 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 1:58 am Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: No Bond Keifer Rosser SO Number: 106505 Booking Number: 445137 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 1:27 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC VPTA Bond: $1868.00 Miranda Ellis SO Number: 97996 Booking Number: 445136 Booking Date: 05-14-2023 12:11 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Apolinar Barquera SO Number: 67483 Booking Number: 445135 Booking Date: 05-13-2023 11:59 pm Charges: THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUM/BRNZ/COPPER/BRASS <$20K *GJI*THEFT MATER ALUM/BRNZ/CPPR/BRSS <$20K ENH IAT Bond: $10000.00 Vicente Trevino SO Number: 106504 Booking Number: 445134 Booking Date: 05-13-2023 11:43 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Brenda Batla SO Number: 106503 Booking Number: 445133 Booking Date: 05-13-2023 8:53 pm Charges: INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: $500.00 Eddie Stewart SO Number: 75579 Booking Number: 445132 Booking Date: 05-13-2023 6:35 pm Charges: IMPEDING TRAFFIC POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA Bond: $1778.00 Raul Villarreal SO Number: 64205 Booking Number: 445131 Booking Date: 05-13-2023 5:42 pm Charges: *GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Ted Deloria SO Number: 12720 Booking Number: 445130 Booking Date: 05-13-2023 5:13 pm Charges: EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION FTYROW EMERGENCY VEHICLE POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 2 MISC FTA X 1 MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $3468.00 Patty Tonn SO Number: 35247 Booking Number: 445129 Booking Date: 05-13-2023 5:12 pm Charges: POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1926.00 Melissa Pate SO Number: 69493 Booking Number: 445128 Booking Date: 05-13-2023 4:51 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $10000.00 Joe Noriega SO Number: 29725 Booking Number: 445127 Booking Date: 05-13-2023 10:25 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $5000.00 Juan Duarte SO Number: 68734 Booking Number: 445126 Booking Date: 05-13-2023 7:09 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MISC CPF X2 Bond: $2500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

