Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Reymundo Luna, 61, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, May 14, 2022. He is charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under 14-years-old. According to court documents, Luna was convicted in 1995 of 4 counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. As of now, Luna remains in custody at the Detention Center with a recommended bond of $250,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

*CPF* SAFETY SEAT SYS CHILD PASS <8 (ICON): 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*GOB* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

*RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 3

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLY DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 44 MPH: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1

VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

VPT: 1

WEATHERS, CODY Booking #: 439482 Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 4:46 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 GARCIA, ANGELO Booking #: 439481 Booking Date: 05-15-2022 – 3:23 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 44 MPH

CHILD *CPF* SAFETY SEAT SYS CHILD PASS <8 (ICON)

DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED)

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

521457 CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLY DRIVER LICENSE

35990249 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

52030027 *GOB*UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597