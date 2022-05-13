Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Benjamin Flores, 24, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday morning, May 13, 2022.
Flores has been indicted on three counts of sexual assault of a child for an incident that police say took place on January 20, 2022.
As of now, Flores remains in custody at the Detention Center with a total bond of $60,000 — $20,000 for each charge.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1
- *GJI* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$30K<150K: 1
- *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *J/N* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CPF: 2
- DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1
- DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1
- EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- FTA: 3
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1
- TDCJ HOLD OVER: 2
- VPA: 2
MISC CPF X 3
MISC VPA X 1
25890001 *MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPA X 2
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC FTA
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC FTA X3
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
