Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Benjamin Flores, 24, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday morning, May 13, 2022. Flores has been indicted on three counts of sexual assault of a child for an incident that police say took place on January 20, 2022. As of now, Flores remains in custody at the Detention Center with a total bond of $60,000 — $20,000 for each charge.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1

*GJI* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*GJI* THEFT PROP >=$30K<150K: 1

*GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*J/N* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

*MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 2

DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1

FTA: 3

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1

TDCJ HOLD OVER: 2

VPA: 2

SEIDER, CLAYTON Booking #: 439438 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 3:26 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

MISC CPF X 3

MISC VPA X 1 Bond $1022.00 54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATIONMISC CPF X 3MISC VPA X 1 FLORES, BENJAMIN Booking #: 439437 Booking Date: 05-13-2022 – 1:57 am Charges: 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

25890001 *MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Bond No Bond 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD25890001 *MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT TORRES, MANUEL Booking #: 439436 Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 11:30 pm Charges: 23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPA X 2 Bond $2364.00 23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$75054999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC VPA X 2 SCOTT, DANIELLE Booking #: 439435 Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 11:03 pm Charges: 35990016 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond $1000.00 BRIONES, ADRIAN Booking #: 439434 Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 10:43 pm Charges: 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE Bond $898.00 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE FOX, THOMAS Booking #: 439433 Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 9:37 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond No Bond MOSBY, CURTIS Booking #: 439432 Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 7:06 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC FTA Bond $2304.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATIONMISC FTA HERNANDEZ, QUISTO Booking #: 439431 Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 6:56 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond No Bond GONZALEZ, KORBYN Booking #: 439430 Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 5:57 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond No Bond JONES, SARAH Booking #: 439429 Release Date: 05-12-2022 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 5:35 pm Charges: 23990211 *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$30K<150K Bond $10000.00 GREEAR, SAMUEL Booking #: 439428 Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 3:32 pm Charges: 54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond GARCIA, RACHEL Booking #: 439427 Release Date: 05-12-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 2:35 pm Charges: 13990031 *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond LOPEZ, ELIZANDRO Booking #: 439426 Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 2:33 pm Charges: 26990178 *J/N* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X 5

MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE Bond $614.00 26990178 *J/N* DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC CPF X 5MISC FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE ATCHISON, YAZMINE Booking #: 439425 Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 2:23 pm Charges: 35990014 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

MISC FTA X3 Bond $2268.00 35990014 GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHRENALIAMISC FTA X3 MILNER, TRISTAN Booking #: 439424 Release Date: 05-12-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 11:26 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond RUMBAUGH, BRENDA Booking #: 439423 Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 10:52 am Charges: 35990005 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond 35990005 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400GMISC PAROLE VIOLATION MARTINEZ, FRANK Booking #: 439422 Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 10:21 am Charges: 29990044 *GJI* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K Bond No Bond

