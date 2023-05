From 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, to 7 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC TDCJ HOLD: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

MISC CPF X 3: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 2

REGISTRATION-EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT: 1

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

MISC VPTA X1: 1

*J\N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

BUYERS TAG- EXPIRED: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

SPEEDING-15-24 MPH OVER THE POSTED ZPEED ZONE 40 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

MISC VPTA X3: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

BICYCLE- RAN STOP SIGN: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

*JN* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

Jaime Eckert SO Number: 105373 Booking Number: 445112 Booking Date: 05-12-2023 5:30 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond: No Bond Lionel King SO Number: 80003 Booking Number: 445111 Booking Date: 05-12-2023 4:40 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G REGISTRATION-EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE MISC CPF X1 MISC PAROLE VIOLATION MISC VPTA X1 Bond: $9148.00 Jordan Ornelaz SO Number: 101886 Booking Number: 445110 Booking Date: 05-12-2023 3:16 am Charges: *J\N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Sonya Bolden-whiteside SO Number: 104254 Booking Number: 445109 Booking Date: 05-12-2023 3:02 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO BUYERS TAG- EXPIRED NO DRIVER LICENSE SPEEDING-15-24 MPH OVER THE POSTED ZPEED ZONE 40 MPH IN A 25 MPH ZONE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X2 MISC VPTA X3 Bond: $6682.00 Juan Moreno SO Number: 106500 Booking Number: 445108 Booking Date: 05-12-2023 12:43 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jimmy Lohse SO Number: 93496 Booking Number: 445107 Booking Date: 05-12-2023 12:13 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Steve Valdez SO Number: 56891 Booking Number: 445106 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 11:49 pm Charges: BICYCLE- RAN STOP SIGN MISC CPF X 3 MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $1424.00 Macy Watson SO Number: 85876 Booking Number: 445105 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 10:25 pm Charges: FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 Bond: $30000.00 Ashley Ambrose SO Number: 106499 Booking Number: 445104 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 9:37 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1500.00 Brett Magill SO Number: 106498 Booking Number: 445103 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 9:05 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Anna Cook SO Number: 49475 Booking Number: 445102 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 8:37 pm Charges: EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $906.00 Pedro Alfaro SO Number: 41849 Booking Number: 445101 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 5:55 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD Bond: No Bond Jonathan Horton SO Number: 106246 Booking Number: 445100 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 5:52 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD Bond: No Bond Angelo Sanchez SO Number: 105000 Booking Number: 445099 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 5:50 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD Bond: No Bond Jose Reyes SO Number: 101923 Booking Number: 445098 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 5:17 pm Charges: *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Zachary Cruz SO Number: 105795 Booking Number: 445097 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 5:12 pm Charges: *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Daniel Cuellar SO Number: 36868 Booking Number: 445096 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 4:48 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: $962.00 April Reyes SO Number: 77742 Booking Number: 445095 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 2:17 pm Charges: *JN* FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING Bond: No Bond Kevin Aldridge SO Number: 106497 Booking Number: 445094 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 11:56 am Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: $30000.00 Christy Jackson SO Number: 60790 Booking Number: 445093 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 10:55 am Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond: No Bond Destiny Holdridge SO Number: 105043 Booking Number: 445092 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 10:46 am Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597