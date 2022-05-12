Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Timothy Collin Bahl, 19, was arrested by the Angelo State University Police Department and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Bahl is charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault that causes serious bodily injury. As of now, Bahl remains in custody at the Detention Center with a recommended bond of $50,000 for each charge — a total of $100,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

*VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

CPF: 1

DISREGARD RED LIGHT: 1

DRIVERS LICENSE – FAIL TO DISPLAY: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

TURNED RIGHT FROM WRONG LANE ICON: 1

US MARSHALL HOLD: 1

VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1

VPTA: 1

SMITH, STEPHEN Booking #: 439421 Booking Date: 05-12-2022 – 12:45 am Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond $15000.00 GARCIA, CECILIA Booking #: 439420 Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 11:41 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

MISC CPF X13 Bond $1110.00 ALCARAZ, JULIAN Booking #: 439419 Release Date: 05-12-2022 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 11:17 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond $500.00 FLORES, THEODORE Booking #: 439418 Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 11:16 pm Charges: 35990248 MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond No Bond WOODSON, ANTHONY Booking #: 439417 Release Date: 05-12-2022 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 10:34 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X2 Bond $3502.00 FULTON, MICHAEL Booking #: 439416 Release Date: 05-12-2022 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 10:28 pm Charges: T7 TURNED RIGHT FROM WRONG LANE ICON Bond No Bond PHAM, TOAN Booking #: 439415 Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 7:50 pm Charges: 38990013 VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE – FAIL TO DISPLAY

54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION Bond $923.00 WILSON, FARRAH Booking #: 439414 Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 6:03 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD Bond No Bond PORRAS, JUAN Booking #: 439413 Release Date: 05-11-2022 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 5:12 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond No Bond WILLIAMS, JERRY Booking #: 439412 Release Date: 05-11-2022 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 4:43 pm Charges: 54999999 DISREGARD RED LIGHT Bond $300.00 SCHMIDT, CHELSIE Booking #: 439411 Release Date: 05-11-2022 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 4:17 pm Charges: 23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond HILL, LYNDON Booking #: 439410 Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 4:06 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond BAHL, TIMOTHY Booking #: 439409 Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 12:29 pm Charges: 11990003 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT

13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ Bond $50000.00 SANCHEZ, MARK Booking #: 439408 Release Date: 05-11-2022 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 11:18 am Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

