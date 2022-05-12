Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Timothy Collin Bahl, 19, was arrested by the Angelo State University Police Department and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Bahl is charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault that causes serious bodily injury.
As of now, Bahl remains in custody at the Detention Center with a recommended bond of $50,000 for each charge — a total of $100,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
- AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
- CPF: 1
- DISREGARD RED LIGHT: 1
- DRIVERS LICENSE – FAIL TO DISPLAY: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- TURNED RIGHT FROM WRONG LANE ICON: 1
- US MARSHALL HOLD: 1
- VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1
- VPTA: 1
54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54990067 *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
MISC CPF X13
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54999999 DRIVERS LICENSE – FAIL TO DISPLAY
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
52030027 *RPR*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597