From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, to 7 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

MISC FTA X1: 2

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

*J/N* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

CPF X1: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BREAKS: 1

FTS DESIGNATED STOP SIGN: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

VNDLZE/DAMAGE/TREAT OFFENSIVE FINAL REST PLACE: 1

*COMM*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*M/O* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*M/O* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

MISC CPF X 4: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

Mario Olivas SO Number: 78298 Booking Number: 445091 Booking Date: 05-11-2023 3:01 am Charges: POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1264.00 Jason Sanders SO Number: 56496 Booking Number: 445090 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 10:05 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $550.00 Nicolas Aguirre SO Number: 80848 Booking Number: 445089 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 9:40 pm Charges: *J/N* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G *J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION CPF X1 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1926.00 Thomas Bencomo SO Number: 106496 Booking Number: 445088 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 7:41 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Gerarrdo Lopez SO Number: 59531 Booking Number: 445087 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 7:09 pm Charges: FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $30500.00 Ralph Blake SO Number: 35242 Booking Number: 445086 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 6:54 pm Charges: BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE BREAKS FTS DESIGNATED STOP SIGN POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1466.00 Joseph Gonzales SO Number: 105067 Booking Number: 445085 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 6:22 pm Charges: VNDLZE/DAMAGE/TREAT OFFENSIVE FINAL REST PLACE Bond: $40000.00 Donovan Moore SO Number: 97702 Booking Number: 445084 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 5:28 pm Charges: *COMM*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Cody Weathers SO Number: 73734 Booking Number: 445083 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 5:06 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Sara Johnson SO Number: 62621 Booking Number: 445082 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 5:03 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Dominic Ybarra SO Number: 102615 Booking Number: 445081 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 5:01 pm Charges: *M/O* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *M/O* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $5000.00 Steven Morris SO Number: 106495 Booking Number: 445080 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 4:46 pm Charges: BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Keanu Hernandez SO Number: 98243 Booking Number: 445079 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 3:56 pm Charges: *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: No Bond David Perez SO Number: 106494 Booking Number: 445078 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 2:49 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Calvin Hooker SO Number: 105686 Booking Number: 445077 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 1:08 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $5000.00 Amber Slawson SO Number: 106493 Booking Number: 445076 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 12:55 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: No Bond Ross Farrell SO Number: 51540 Booking Number: 445075 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 12:29 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

