Alyn Anthony Aguirre, 19, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday afternoon, May 10, 2022. Aguirre is charged by indictment with two counts of sexual assault of a child. According to the indictment, Aguirre faces the two charges of sexual assault of a child under 17 for crimes he allegedly committed on February 7th of this year. Aguirre was released with a total bond of $60,000 — $30,000 for each charge.

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD CT.1: 1

*GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD CT.2: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ALCOHOL MINOR IN CONSUMPTION: 1

ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DOC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FTA: 2

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 4

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE: 1

TOBACCO CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

HARDEE, JUSTIN Booking #: 439407 Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 5:01 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 BAILEY, DARRYLL Booking #: 439406 Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 1:45 am Charges: 53999999 DOC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA X1 Bond $914.00

MISC CPF X1

TORRES, JOEL Booking #: 439405 Booking Date: 05-11-2022 – 12:45 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 ALCOHOL MINOR IN CONSUMPTION

55999999 TOBACCO CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 Bond $804.00

41999999 ALCOHOL MINOR IN CONSUMPTION

HINOJOSA, RAYNALDO Booking #: 439404 Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 8:20 pm Charges: 20990009 ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE Bond No Bond TAMBUNGA, JOSEPH Booking #: 439403 Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 6:40 pm Charges: MISC FTA X 3

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2 Bond $2630.00

SANCHEZ, JANDIE Booking #: 439402 Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 3:22 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond AGUIRRE, ALYN Booking #: 439401 Release Date: 05-10-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 1:48 pm Charges: 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD CT.1

11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD CT.2 Bond No Bond

JIMENEZ, LUIS Booking #: 439400 Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 1:43 pm Charges: 35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond

MARES, MICHAEL Booking #: 439399 Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 1:34 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond GAITAN, DAVID Booking #: 439398 Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 1:34 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond $1000.00

GAITAN, MERCEDES Booking #: 439397 Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 1:31 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC CPF X2 Bond No Bond

FLOREZ, STEPHANIE Booking #: 439396 Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 1:24 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond $1000.00

SALAZAR, MERCEDES Booking #: 439395 Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 1:24 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond MILLER, TYLER Booking #: 439394 Release Date: 05-10-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 12:42 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $2500.00

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

MCMANUS, DANNY Booking #: 439393 Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 11:58 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond No Bond JONES, JOHN Booking #: 439392 Release Date: 05-10-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 9:43 am Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond No Bond WALKNER, LUCAS Booking #: 439391 Release Date: 05-10-2022 – 11:28 am Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 9:40 am Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond MUNOZ, KIMBERLY Booking #: 439390 Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 9:12 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1500.00

53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE

SCHWARTZ, DOUGLAS Booking #: 439389 Release Date: 05-10-2022 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 7:07 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

