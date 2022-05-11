Alyn Anthony Aguirre, 19, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday afternoon, May 10, 2022. Aguirre is charged by indictment with two counts of sexual assault of a child.
According to the indictment, Aguirre faces the two charges of sexual assault of a child under 17 for crimes he allegedly committed on February 7th of this year.
Aguirre was released with a total bond of $60,000 — $30,000 for each charge.
Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD CT.1: 1
- *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD CT.2: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ALCOHOL MINOR IN CONSUMPTION: 1
- ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DOC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FTA: 2
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 4
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE: 1
- TOBACCO CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
41999999 ALCOHOL MINOR IN CONSUMPTION
55999999 TOBACCO CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD CT.2
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X2
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
