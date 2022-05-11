Alan Aguirre

Alyn Anthony Aguirre, 19, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday afternoon, May 10, 2022. Aguirre is charged by indictment with two counts of sexual assault of a child.

According to the indictment, Aguirre faces the two charges of sexual assault of a child under 17 for crimes he allegedly committed on February 7th of this year.

Aguirre was released with a total bond of $60,000 — $30,000 for each charge.

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD CT.1: 1
  • *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD CT.2: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ALCOHOL MINOR IN CONSUMPTION: 1
  • ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DOC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 4
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE: 1
  • TOBACCO CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
HARDEE, JUSTIN
Booking #:
439407
Booking Date:
05-11-2022 – 5:01 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
BAILEY, DARRYLL
Booking #:
439406
Booking Date:
05-11-2022 – 1:45 am
Charges:
53999999 DOC-OFFENSIVE GESTURE
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$914.00
TORRES, JOEL
Booking #:
439405
Booking Date:
05-11-2022 – 12:45 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 ALCOHOL MINOR IN CONSUMPTION
55999999 TOBACCO CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
Bond
$804.00
HINOJOSA, RAYNALDO
Booking #:
439404
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 8:20 pm
Charges:
20990009 ARSON OF BLDG/HABIT/VEH RECKLESS CAUSE DAMAGE
Bond
No Bond
TAMBUNGA, JOSEPH
Booking #:
439403
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
MISC FTA X 3
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
Bond
$2630.00
SANCHEZ, JANDIE
Booking #:
439402
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 3:22 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
AGUIRRE, ALYN
Booking #:
439401
Release Date:
05-10-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 1:48 pm
Charges:
11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD CT.1
11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD CT.2
Bond
No Bond
JIMENEZ, LUIS
Booking #:
439400
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 1:43 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
MARES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
439399
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 1:34 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond
No Bond
GAITAN, DAVID
Booking #:
439398
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 1:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
$1000.00
GAITAN, MERCEDES
Booking #:
439397
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 1:31 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC CPF X2
Bond
No Bond
FLOREZ, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
439396
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 1:24 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
$1000.00
SALAZAR, MERCEDES
Booking #:
439395
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 1:24 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
MILLER, TYLER
Booking #:
439394
Release Date:
05-10-2022 – 3:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 12:42 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
$2500.00
MCMANUS, DANNY
Booking #:
439393
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 11:58 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond
No Bond
JONES, JOHN
Booking #:
439392
Release Date:
05-10-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 9:43 am
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
Bond
No Bond
WALKNER, LUCAS
Booking #:
439391
Release Date:
05-10-2022 – 11:28 am
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 9:40 am
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
MUNOZ, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
439390
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 9:12 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1500.00
SCHWARTZ, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
439389
Release Date:
05-10-2022 – 1:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 7:07 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
