From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM: 1

PROHIBITED NOISE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

NO DL: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC CPFX6: 1

MISC FTAX3: 1

PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

THEFT OF PROPERTY LESS THAN <$100: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

MISC CPF X7: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

(GO OFF BOND) HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*J/NISI* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

Julio Villegas-corona SO Number: 106492 Booking Number: 445074 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 3:55 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Cruz Moreno SO Number: 90581 Booking Number: 445073 Booking Date: 05-10-2023 12:22 am Charges: *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *J/N*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Donald Eddington SO Number: 106491 Booking Number: 445072 Booking Date: 05-09-2023 10:47 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond: No Bond Jonathan Barajas SO Number: 81816 Booking Number: 445071 Booking Date: 05-09-2023 9:47 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE/DISPLAY FIREARM PROHIBITED NOISE *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED NO DL NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC CPFX6 MISC FTAX3 Bond: $4568.00 Sonny Carrillo SO Number: 45660 Booking Number: 445070 Booking Date: 05-09-2023 7:46 pm Charges: PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $264.00 Gilbert Hernandez SO Number: 46652 Booking Number: 445069 Booking Date: 05-09-2023 5:49 pm Charges: THEFT OF PROPERTY LESS THAN <$100 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $944.00 John Mckee SO Number: 72132 Booking Number: 445068 Booking Date: 05-09-2023 5:33 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Makayla Walker SO Number: 105114 Booking Number: 445067 Booking Date: 05-09-2023 5:32 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X7 Bond: $1000.00 Puanani Aquino SO Number: 106490 Booking Number: 445066 Booking Date: 05-09-2023 5:08 pm Charges: UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: No Bond Kaylie Stroud SO Number: 102046 Booking Number: 445065 Booking Date: 05-09-2023 5:00 pm Charges: *GOB* HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON Bond: No Bond Shuntina Taylor SO Number: 106489 Booking Number: 445064 Booking Date: 05-09-2023 2:33 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Mortain Rodriguez SO Number: 96802 Booking Number: 445063 Booking Date: 05-09-2023 11:21 am Charges: *J/NISI* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Francisco Delarosa SO Number: 46449 Booking Number: 445062 Booking Date: 05-09-2023 9:26 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: $4000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597