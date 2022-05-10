Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

*COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*COMM*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

*GOB* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*J/NISI*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR: 1

CPF: 3

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

TORREZ, JODY Booking #: 439388 Booking Date: 05-10-2022 – 1:20 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE Bond $464.00 RENFRO, MANDY Booking #: 439387 Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 8:56 pm Charges: 35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond SHORT, MICHAEL Booking #: 439386 Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 7:29 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MORENO, AARON Booking #: 439385 Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 7:24 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 HERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO Booking #: 439383 Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 4:33 pm Charges: 35620009 *COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990023 *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond No Bond 35620009 *COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ35990023 *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G MEEK, GOLDEN Booking #: 439384 Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 4:08 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond No Bond AGBOR, NDIFONE Booking #: 439382 Release Date: 05-09-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 3:52 pm Charges: 50150004 *GOB* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond No Bond MONREAL, MATTHEW Booking #: 439381 Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 2:31 pm Charges: 13990078 *COMM*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond No Bond RECENDEZ, DANIELA Booking #: 439380 Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 2:19 pm Charges: 54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond 54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Trevino, Victoria Booking #: 439379 Release Date: 05-09-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 1:52 pm Charges: 23990178 THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750 Bond No Bond HOLLIS, CHRISTINA Booking #: 439378 Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 12:19 pm Charges: 26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY

MISC CPF X5 Bond No Bond 26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLYMISC CPF X5 WHITE, ROBERT Booking #: 439377 Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 12:16 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond No Bond DUPRE, RANDALL Booking #: 439376 Release Date: 05-09-2022 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 12:13 pm Charges: 25890002 *J/NISI*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond $237.00 25890002 *J/NISI*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECURMISC FAILURE TO APPEAR PEREZ, VERONICA Booking #: 439375 Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 11:42 am Charges: 13150005 *COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond ORONA, SABRINA Booking #: 439374 Release Date: 05-09-2022 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 10:54 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond SHAFFER, LOGAN Booking #: 439373 Release Date: 05-09-2022 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 05-09-2022 – 10:34 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

