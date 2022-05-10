Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
  • *COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *COMM*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • *GOB* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
  • *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *J/NISI*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR: 1
  • CPF: 3
  • CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
TORREZ, JODY
Booking #:
439388
Booking Date:
05-10-2022 – 1:20 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond
$464.00
RENFRO, MANDY
Booking #:
439387
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 8:56 pm
Charges:
35990014 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
SHORT, MICHAEL
Booking #:
439386
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 7:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
MORENO, AARON
Booking #:
439385
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 7:24 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
HERNANDEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
439383
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 4:33 pm
Charges:
35620009 *COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
35990023 *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond
No Bond
MEEK, GOLDEN
Booking #:
439384
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 4:08 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond
No Bond
AGBOR, NDIFONE
Booking #:
439382
Release Date:
05-09-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
50150004 *GOB* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
Bond
No Bond
MONREAL, MATTHEW
Booking #:
439381
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 2:31 pm
Charges:
13990078 *COMM*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Bond
No Bond
RECENDEZ, DANIELA
Booking #:
439380
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond
Trevino, Victoria
Booking #:
439379
Release Date:
05-09-2022 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 1:52 pm
Charges:
23990178 THEFT OF SERV >=$100<$750
Bond
No Bond
HOLLIS, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
439378
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 12:19 pm
Charges:
26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
MISC CPF X5
Bond
No Bond
WHITE, ROBERT
Booking #:
439377
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 12:16 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
Bond
No Bond
DUPRE, RANDALL
Booking #:
439376
Release Date:
05-09-2022 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 12:13 pm
Charges:
25890002 *J/NISI*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond
$237.00
PEREZ, VERONICA
Booking #:
439375
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 11:42 am
Charges:
13150005 *COMM*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
ORONA, SABRINA
Booking #:
439374
Release Date:
05-09-2022 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 10:54 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
No Bond
SHAFFER, LOGAN
Booking #:
439373
Release Date:
05-09-2022 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
05-09-2022 – 10:34 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
