From 7 a.m. on Friday, April 28, to 7 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 2

MISC CPF X2: 2

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

*J/N*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

LITTERING: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM FAM/HOUSE/COURT ORDER/GANG: 1

MISC CPFX1: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE x6: 1

MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA x4: 1

MISC THEFT CLASS C: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC CPF X9: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

3586 *CPF* SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1

545412A *CPF* CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS: 1

DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

Gerardo Enriquez SO Number: 82715 Booking Number: 444915 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 3:59 am Charges: *J/N*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Joey Sosa SO Number: 52015 Booking Number: 444914 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 1:26 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Jonathan Gonzales SO Number: 70901 Booking Number: 444913 Booking Date: 05-01-2023 1:09 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Jacob Stilwell SO Number: 106452 Booking Number: 444912 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 8:53 pm Charges: LITTERING Bond: $462.00 Alazey Ramos SO Number: 99190 Booking Number: 444911 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 7:44 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Michael Bogner SO Number: 106451 Booking Number: 444910 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 7:38 pm Charges: UNL POSS FIREARM FAM/HOUSE/COURT ORDER/GANG MISC CPFX1 Bond: $500.00 Kevin Hale SO Number: 99944 Booking Number: 444909 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 5:39 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C *RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA ON COURT DATE x6 MISC POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA x4 MISC THEFT CLASS C Bond: $8210.00 Rebecca Bennett SO Number: 103341 Booking Number: 444908 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 4:24 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV POSS CS PG 1 <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1162.00 Michael Constancio SO Number: 79394 Booking Number: 444907 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 4:07 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Ismael Cortina SO Number: 104318 Booking Number: 444906 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 2:27 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *CPF* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Jeremy Sanchez SO Number: 57194 Booking Number: 444905 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 12:38 pm Charges: POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X5 Bond: $420.00 Willie Woodbury SO Number: 106450 Booking Number: 444904 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 4:52 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Barbara Heath SO Number: 64620 Booking Number: 444903 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 2:18 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $21500.00 Randy Martinez SO Number: 43808 Booking Number: 444902 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 1:39 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $15000.00 Ethan Leonard SO Number: 87509 Booking Number: 444901 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 1:37 am Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: $40000.00 Bobby Gomez SO Number: 106449 Booking Number: 444900 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 12:35 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $1462.00 Armani Coney SO Number: 106448 Booking Number: 444899 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 11:39 pm Charges: *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $1000.00 Nicholas Bazan SO Number: 59366 Booking Number: 444898 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 11:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Michael Barker SO Number: 104583 Booking Number: 444897 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 8:39 pm Charges: *FTA*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB Bond: $5000.00 Robert Santellano SO Number: 78387 Booking Number: 444896 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 7:56 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond Aleigha Lewis SO Number: 103591 Booking Number: 444895 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 4:48 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Derrick Morris SO Number: 105464 Booking Number: 444894 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 2:53 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $440.00 Bryan Shaffer SO Number: 96492 Booking Number: 444893 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 1:16 pm Charges: MISC CPF X9 Bond: No Bond Deandre Fay SO Number: 106447 Booking Number: 444891 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 6:13 am Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: $100000.00 Adam Chappa SO Number: 104887 Booking Number: 444890 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 6:05 am Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: $100000.00 Toan Pham SO Number: 88310 Booking Number: 444889 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 5:49 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 1 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $922.00 Roberto Mejia SO Number: 98409 Booking Number: 444884 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 12:32 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $21500.00 Kaya Paulhill SO Number: 99865 Booking Number: 444883 Booking Date: 04-28-2023 11:03 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: $250000.00 Jose Baca SO Number: 71360 Booking Number: 444880 Booking Date: 04-28-2023 9:17 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 3586 *CPF* SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT 545412A *CPF* CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT SYSTEMS CRIMINAL TRESPASS DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) Bond: $1000.00 Christopher Bridgwater SO Number: 106445 Booking Number: 444879 Booking Date: 04-28-2023 5:23 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Christopher Schwickrath SO Number: 106444 Booking Number: 444878 Booking Date: 04-28-2023 4:46 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $16500.00 Dominic Ybarra SO Number: 102615 Booking Number: 444877 Booking Date: 04-28-2023 4:44 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Curtiss Feuge SO Number: 90991 Booking Number: 444876 Booking Date: 04-28-2023 4:27 pm Charges: *GOB* ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR Bond: No Bond Lauren Richardson SO Number: 104875 Booking Number: 444874 Booking Date: 04-28-2023 3:47 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $2500.00 Jasmine Duran SO Number: 101870 Booking Number: 444872 Booking Date: 04-28-2023 1:11 pm Charges: *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Joe Paske SO Number: 31757 Booking Number: 444871 Booking Date: 04-28-2023 12:03 pm Charges: PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $264.00 Esiah Castillo SO Number: 104110 Booking Number: 444869 Booking Date: 04-28-2023 10:16 am Charges: *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD *GJI* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD *GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597