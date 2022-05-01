Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR J42137031 PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

FTA: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

BARNETT, CONNOR Booking #: 439241 Booking Date: 05-01-2022 – 2:41 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR J42137031 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond No Bond ALVARADO, IVAN Booking #: 439240 Booking Date: 05-01-2022 – 1:56 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $16500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Cruz, Mandy Booking #: 439239 Booking Date: 05-01-2022 – 1:51 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, MISTY Booking #: 439238 Booking Date: 04-30-2022 – 11:53 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond No Bond WADDELL, KEVIN Booking #: 439237 Booking Date: 04-30-2022 – 11:42 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC CPF X 3 Bond $690.00 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDMISC CPF X 3 JENKINS, SAMUEL Booking #: 439236 Booking Date: 04-30-2022 – 11:07 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $962.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION HYDE, JASON Booking #: 439235 Booking Date: 04-30-2022 – 10:12 pm Charges: 54040009 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond SANCHEZ, SYLINE Booking #: 439234 Release Date: 04-30-2022 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 04-30-2022 – 7:26 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 YOKOTA-LLEWELLYN, MICHAEL Booking #: 439233 Release Date: 04-30-2022 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 04-30-2022 – 1:37 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 MARKWELL, LEANNA Booking #: 439232 Release Date: 04-30-2022 – 6:43 pm Booking Date: 04-30-2022 – 1:12 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC FTA X2 Bond $1799.60 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCEMISC FTA X2

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597