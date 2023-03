From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, to 7 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3

MISC CPF X 4: 2

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

MISC CPF X6: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

DRIVING WITH NO FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1

MISC FTA X6: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MISC CPF X 7: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

MISC CPFX2: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 1

Joshua Garcia SO Number: 96711 Booking Number: 444073 Booking Date: 03-09-2023 5:45 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Calvin Burney SO Number: 41788 Booking Number: 444072 Booking Date: 03-09-2023 3:54 am Charges: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Nicholas Phillipus SO Number: 73188 Booking Number: 444071 Booking Date: 03-09-2023 3:45 am Charges: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X6 Bond: $1662.00 Jerry Wilson SO Number: 106272 Booking Number: 444070 Booking Date: 03-09-2023 3:24 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jodie Williamson SO Number: 85871 Booking Number: 444069 Booking Date: 03-09-2023 2:41 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G DRIVING WITH NO FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $905.00 Macario Perales SO Number: 68426 Booking Number: 444068 Booking Date: 03-09-2023 2:35 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Christina Eureste SO Number: 68380 Booking Number: 444067 Booking Date: 03-09-2023 2:17 am Charges: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond: $1962.00 Albania Alvarez SO Number: 106271 Booking Number: 444066 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 10:00 pm Charges: HARASSMENT Bond: No Bond Clifton White SO Number: 16137 Booking Number: 444065 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 9:01 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Simon Jacobo SO Number: 86373 Booking Number: 444064 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 8:33 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1385.00 Michael Perales SO Number: 72101 Booking Number: 444062 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 8:09 pm Charges: *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 PUBLIC INTOXICATION WALKING WITH TRAFFIC PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD MISC FTA X6 Bond: $9310.00 Victoria Martinez SO Number: 106270 Booking Number: 444063 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 7:57 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Leslie Cervantez SO Number: 106269 Booking Number: 444061 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 5:36 pm Charges: *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond David Adair SO Number: 43373 Booking Number: 444060 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 5:25 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 7 Bond: No Bond Calvin Ashlock SO Number: 74184 Booking Number: 444059 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 5:00 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Melody Mcneill SO Number: 73210 Booking Number: 444058 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 4:49 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: No Bond Peggy Ramirez SO Number: 92380 Booking Number: 444057 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 4:45 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: No Bond Javier Barquera SO Number: 57430 Booking Number: 444056 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 4:26 pm Charges: *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Kristina Frentz SO Number: 82531 Booking Number: 444055 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 4:09 pm Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON Bond: $2500.00 Yolanda Duenas SO Number: 90244 Booking Number: 444054 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 3:57 pm Charges: *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Nathaniel Banda SO Number: 101480 Booking Number: 444053 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 3:30 pm Charges: *GOB*FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DETENTION MISC CPFX2 Bond: No Bond Jesse Scott SO Number: 51378 Booking Number: 444052 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 1:39 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Ashton Lewis SO Number: 105677 Booking Number: 444049 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 11:23 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond John Gargan SO Number: 104575 Booking Number: 444047 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 9:34 am Charges: *VOP*CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597