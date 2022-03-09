Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS INST HIGH EDU PREV CONV IAT BONDED 1-30-2022: 1
- *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- CPF: 5
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DWLI: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1
- FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1
- FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 2
- ICE HOLD: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 3
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- SPEEDING: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC CPF X6
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54999999 DWLI
MISC SPEEDING
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC CPF X1
MISC ICE HOLD
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
