Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS INST HIGH EDU PREV CONV IAT BONDED 1-30-2022: 1

*J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CPF: 5

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DWLI: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 2

ICE HOLD: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 3

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

SPEEDING: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

CUEVAS, JOE Booking #: 438295 Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 12:31 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond No Bond WIETING, JACOB Booking #: 438294 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 9:36 pm Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ANDERSON, RUSSELL Booking #: 438293 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 9:34 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond No Bond BALL, JEFFREY Booking #: 438292 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 9:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 4MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE CAMPBELL, REBECCA Booking #: 438291 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 6:39 pm Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X6 Bond $500.00 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC CPF X6 RAMIREZ, PEDRO Booking #: 438290 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 5:43 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond No Bond SMITH, JASMINE Booking #: 438289 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 5:35 pm Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond No Bond PAXTON, JOHN Booking #: 438288 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 3:36 pm Charges: 13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond No Bond 13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION CROUCH, KIAIR Booking #: 438287 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 3:23 pm Charges: 99999999 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS INST HIGH EDU PREV CONV IAT BONDED 1-30-2022 Bond No Bond ESCOBEDO, MARIO Booking #: 438285 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 2:27 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54999999 DWLI Bond $690.00 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON54999999 DWLI SANCHEZ, BETH Booking #: 438286 Release Date: 03-08-2022 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 2:26 pm Charges: MISC EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

MISC SPEEDING Bond $938.00 MISC EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE/IDENTIFICATIONMISC SPEEDING ALBERS, JUSTIN Booking #: 438284 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 12:00 pm Charges: 35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC CPF X1 Bond $502.00 35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC CPF X1 GONZALEZ, JUAN Booking #: 438283 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 10:42 am Charges: 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

MISC ICE HOLD Bond No Bond 11990002 SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILDMISC ICE HOLD LOCKLEAR, JOSHUA Booking #: 438282 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 9:39 am Charges: 29990042 *VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond No Bond POOLE, ERIC Booking #: 438281 Release Date: 03-08-2022 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 9:13 am Charges: 57070020 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, JAIME Booking #: 438280 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 7:40 am Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

