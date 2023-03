From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

MISC CPF X 6: 1

MISC VPTA X 2: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE X 2: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF x 5: 1

THEFT < $100: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR: 1

Selene Solis SO Number: 106268 Booking Number: 444046 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 3:27 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $1000.00 Jeremy Morrison SO Number: 106267 Booking Number: 444045 Booking Date: 03-08-2023 12:36 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Roger Rodriguez SO Number: 62612 Booking Number: 444044 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 9:11 pm Charges: NO DRIVER LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT MISC CPF X 6 MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $2804.00 Gilbert Hernandez SO Number: 46652 Booking Number: 444043 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 8:58 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $500.00 Carlos Cardona SO Number: 91170 Booking Number: 444042 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 8:16 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FAMILY VIOLENCE X 2 PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC CPF X 1 MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $2790.00 Christopher Curtin SO Number: 96769 Booking Number: 444041 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 6:59 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Stephanie Mitchell SO Number: 71387 Booking Number: 444040 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 6:37 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Michelle Bretz SO Number: 74106 Booking Number: 444039 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 5:30 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: No Bond Calvin Miller SO Number: 15978 Booking Number: 444038 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 3:36 pm Charges: POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF x 5 Bond: $662.00 Edna Rosales SO Number: 106266 Booking Number: 444037 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 2:13 pm Charges: THEFT < $100 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $944.00 John Vidaurri SO Number: 103332 Booking Number: 444036 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 1:53 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Hannah Jordan SO Number: 106265 Booking Number: 444035 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 1:42 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Brandon Sessom SO Number: 106264 Booking Number: 444034 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 1:23 pm Charges: SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond: No Bond William Cardenas SO Number: 104729 Booking Number: 444033 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 11:07 am Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Edward Fierro SO Number: 27466 Booking Number: 444032 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 9:49 am Charges: *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond Domingo Cantu SO Number: 106212 Booking Number: 444031 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 8:41 am Charges: ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR Bond: $25000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

