Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Byron Bowie, of Lewisville, TX, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Bowie is charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child for an offense that officials believe happened in November of 2020.
Byron was released on a $50,000 bond on Monday.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BORDER PATROL HOLD: 2
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
- COMM* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
- THEFT OF FIREARM: 2
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- VPTA: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
