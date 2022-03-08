Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Byron Bowie, of Lewisville, TX, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, March 7, 2022. Bowie is charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child for an offense that officials believe happened in November of 2020. Byron was released on a $50,000 bond on Monday.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BORDER PATROL HOLD: 2

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

COMM* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

THEFT OF FIREARM: 2

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VPTA: 1

GASS, WILLIAM Booking #: 438277 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 5:09 am Charges: 13990076 *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond No Bond SIRES, LORI Booking #: 438276 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 4:30 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 CARRILLO, SONNY Booking #: 438275 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 1:59 am Charges: 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Breeding, Gary Booking #: 438274 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 1:34 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 DELEON, ROBERT Booking #: 438273 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 1:16 am Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM Bond No Bond PATEL, SAKHI Booking #: 438272 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 1:16 am Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G HODGES, CARLY Booking #: 438271 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 12:51 am Charges: 23990194 COMM* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

25890001 COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Bond No Bond 23990194 COMM* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K25890001 COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT BRANNON, RJ Booking #: 438270 Booking Date: 03-08-2022 – 12:50 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 DUNN, MARCUS Booking #: 438269 Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 11:05 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $1702.00 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC VPTA X1 MCGUIRE, CANDICE Booking #: 438268 Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 8:45 pm Charges: 48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond 48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED RODRIQUEZ-IBARRA, JENARO Booking #: 438267 Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 8:24 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond No Bond RODRIQUEZ-IBARRA, JOSE Booking #: 438266 Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 8:24 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond No Bond HOLGUIN, FELIX Booking #: 438265 Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 7:45 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, TOMMY Booking #: 438264 Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 7:20 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $974.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION TEMPLETON, JUSTIN Booking #: 438263 Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 6:52 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond No Bond SOTO, MATTHEW Booking #: 438262 Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 5:35 pm Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond No Bond THRAILKILL, KASI Booking #: 438261 Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 5:03 pm Charges: 73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY Bond $20000.00 BAILEY, RONNIE Booking #: 438260 Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 3:44 pm Charges: 54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond Rodriquez, Juan Booking #: 438259 Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 2:33 pm Charges: 52120009 COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, GABRIEL Booking #: 438258 Release Date: 03-07-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 12:01 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $500.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND DOMINGUEZ, CALEB Booking #: 438257 Release Date: 03-07-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 11:54 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond ORTIZ, BELINDA Booking #: 438256 Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 11:25 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond $30000.00 ABBOTT, DIAMOND Booking #: 438254 Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 10:58 am Charges: 23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48990009 *COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond No Bond 23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$75048990009 *COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO SOSA, JULIA Booking #: 438255 Release Date: 03-07-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 10:24 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond BOWIE, BYRON Booking #: 438253 Release Date: 03-07-2022 – 9:58 am Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 6:40 am Charges: 11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

