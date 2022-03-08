Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Byron Bowie

Byron Bowie, of Lewisville, TX, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Bowie is charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child for an offense that officials believe happened in November of 2020.

Byron was released on a $50,000 bond on Monday.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BORDER PATROL HOLD: 2
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • COMM* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
  • THEFT OF FIREARM: 2
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • VPTA: 1
GASS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
438277
Booking Date:
03-08-2022 – 5:09 am
Charges:
13990076 *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond
No Bond
SIRES, LORI
Booking #:
438276
Booking Date:
03-08-2022 – 4:30 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
CARRILLO, SONNY
Booking #:
438275
Booking Date:
03-08-2022 – 1:59 am
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
Breeding, Gary
Booking #:
438274
Booking Date:
03-08-2022 – 1:34 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
DELEON, ROBERT
Booking #:
438273
Booking Date:
03-08-2022 – 1:16 am
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
Bond
No Bond
PATEL, SAKHI
Booking #:
438272
Booking Date:
03-08-2022 – 1:16 am
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
HODGES, CARLY
Booking #:
438271
Booking Date:
03-08-2022 – 12:51 am
Charges:
23990194 COMM* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
25890001 COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
Bond
No Bond
BRANNON, RJ
Booking #:
438270
Booking Date:
03-08-2022 – 12:50 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
DUNN, MARCUS
Booking #:
438269
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 11:05 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X1
Bond
$1702.00
MCGUIRE, CANDICE
Booking #:
438268
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
48990009 *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54040009 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
RODRIQUEZ-IBARRA, JENARO
Booking #:
438267
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
RODRIQUEZ-IBARRA, JOSE
Booking #:
438266
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 8:24 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
HOLGUIN, FELIX
Booking #:
438265
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, TOMMY
Booking #:
438264
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 7:20 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C- FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$974.00
TEMPLETON, JUSTIN
Booking #:
438263
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond
No Bond
SOTO, MATTHEW
Booking #:
438262
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
No Bond
THRAILKILL, KASI
Booking #:
438261
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 5:03 pm
Charges:
73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
Bond
$20000.00
BAILEY, RONNIE
Booking #:
438260
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 3:44 pm
Charges:
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
Rodriquez, Juan
Booking #:
438259
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 2:33 pm
Charges:
52120009 COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, GABRIEL
Booking #:
438258
Release Date:
03-07-2022 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 12:01 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$500.00
DOMINGUEZ, CALEB
Booking #:
438257
Release Date:
03-07-2022 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 11:54 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
ORTIZ, BELINDA
Booking #:
438256
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 11:25 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
$30000.00
ABBOTT, DIAMOND
Booking #:
438254
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 10:58 am
Charges:
23990191 *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48990009 *COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
Bond
No Bond
SOSA, JULIA
Booking #:
438255
Release Date:
03-07-2022 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 10:24 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
BOWIE, BYRON
Booking #:
438253
Release Date:
03-07-2022 – 9:58 am
Booking Date:
03-07-2022 – 6:40 am
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597