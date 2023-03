From 7 a.m. on Monday, March 6, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

WALKING W/ TRAFFIC: 1

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

Michael Vick SO Number: 61073 Booking Number: 444030 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 3:22 am Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY – SUBSEQUENT Bond: $2286.00 Trenton Hale SO Number: 105705 Booking Number: 444029 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 2:13 am Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $2500.00 David Casaus SO Number: 41549 Booking Number: 444028 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 2:09 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Stephanie Najera SO Number: 106263 Booking Number: 444027 Booking Date: 03-07-2023 1:47 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Shelby Fair SO Number: 104912 Booking Number: 444026 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 10:00 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Lamarlais Mills SO Number: 56659 Booking Number: 444025 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 8:36 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Jenita Baken SO Number: 89226 Booking Number: 444024 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 6:49 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1282.00 Elizabeth Garcia SO Number: 34876 Booking Number: 444023 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 4:20 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Damian Rodriguez SO Number: 103105 Booking Number: 444022 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 3:37 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Christopher Randle SO Number: 95106 Booking Number: 444015 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 3:33 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Saul Morales SO Number: 9768 Booking Number: 444021 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 2:34 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Nathaniel Vinson SO Number: 89127 Booking Number: 444020 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 2:17 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Daniel Sanchez SO Number: 74350 Booking Number: 444019 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 2:11 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Rene Delarosa SO Number: 53613 Booking Number: 444018 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 2:10 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Jessielee Hudson SO Number: 105914 Booking Number: 444017 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 2:00 pm Charges: WALKING W/ TRAFFIC Bond: $132.00 Amanda Sears SO Number: 63651 Booking Number: 444016 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 1:57 pm Charges: MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $237.00 Kirkland Phillips SO Number: 94453 Booking Number: 444014 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 12:25 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Victor Chavez SO Number: 93871 Booking Number: 444013 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 12:19 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Carlos Arroyo SO Number: 81308 Booking Number: 444012 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 11:47 am Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB*POSS DANGEROUS DRUG *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Celeste Garza SO Number: 99728 Booking Number: 444011 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 10:41 am Charges: *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Kristy Childress SO Number: 105456 Booking Number: 444010 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 7:53 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $10000.00 Sokha Loth SO Number: 97982 Booking Number: 444009 Booking Date: 03-06-2023 7:19 am Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: $75000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

