Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

March 7, 2022 VANDERMEADE, URIAH Booking #: 438252 Booking Date: 03-07-2022 – 1:48 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990082 ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

CHORNEY-FOWLER, SUSANA Booking #: 438251 Booking Date: 03-06-2022 – 10:57 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond GUZMAN, MELISSA Booking #: 438250 Booking Date: 03-06-2022 – 10:30 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond NAVARETTE, JAVIER Booking #: 438249 Booking Date: 03-06-2022 – 5:47 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X1 Bond $662.00

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BETTS, JUSTYN Booking #: 438248 Release Date: 03-06-2022 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 03-06-2022 – 4:51 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond BERMEA, ROBERT Booking #: 438247 Booking Date: 03-06-2022 – 3:33 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond GRIGGS, BILLIE Booking #: 438246 Booking Date: 03-06-2022 – 2:14 pm Charges: 13990042 *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE RECKLESS SBI/MENTAL Bond No Bond BAILEY, JACOB Booking #: 438245 Booking Date: 03-06-2022 – 2:09 pm Charges: 54040032 *COMM*INTOXICATION ASSAULT W/VEHICLE SBI Bond No Bond TAMBUNGA, JOSEPH Booking #: 438244 Release Date: 03-06-2022 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 03-06-2022 – 11:48 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 CAVAZOS, RAY Booking #: 438243 Release Date: 03-06-2022 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 03-06-2022 – 7:17 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COTTON, JARED Booking #: 438240 Release Date: 03-06-2022 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 03-06-2022 – 2:09 am Charges: 54999999 CHID(REN) IN PICKUP BED

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE Bond $1824.00

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

PALMOUR, MORGAN Booking #: 438239 Release Date: 03-06-2022 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 03-06-2022 – 1:24 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $1500.00

LOPEZ, TARA Booking #: 438238 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 11:27 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond TAMBUNGA, JOSEPH Booking #: 438237 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 9:38 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X2 Bond $2628.00

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BRISENO, JOHNATHAN Booking #: 438236 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 5:34 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 MARTIN, DALTON Booking #: 438235 Release Date: 03-05-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 4:42 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2

MISC VPTA X4 Bond $5820.00

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2

HERNANDEZ, ARMANDO Booking #: 438234 Release Date: 03-05-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 3:46 pm Charges: 35990023 J*NISI*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

48010006 *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond No Bond

HELMS, DARREN Booking #: 438233 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 2:56 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond $1000.00

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

DENNIS, KENNEDY Booking #: 438232 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 2:49 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond $1000.00

DENNIS, KEISHA Booking #: 438231 Release Date: 03-05-2022 – 3:43 pm Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 2:38 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 March 5, 2022 MINJAREZ, FAVIAN Booking #: 438230 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 5:06 am Charges: 13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond $30000.00 MARTIN, ROBERT Booking #: 438229 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 4:51 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C Bond $512.00 Dobbins, Montavious Booking #: 438228 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 4:24 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 PEASANT, FRANCIS Booking #: 438227 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 4:01 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON NO DRIVERS LICENSE J42136795 (ICON) Bond No Bond

VILLARREAL, VANESSA Booking #: 438226 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 3:48 am Charges: 54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 39 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE

MISC FTA X 1

MISC VPTA X 1 Bond $1586.00

MISC FTA X 1

ELKINS, CAROL Booking #: 438225 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 3:27 am Charges: 54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 Bond $500.00 NORTON, ELIZABETH Booking #: 438224 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 2:46 am Charges: 35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond $85000.00

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

TRUFANT, DANIELLA Booking #: 438223 Release Date: 03-05-2022 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 2:41 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 WADDY, ERIC Booking #: 438222 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 2:19 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 LUEVANO, JORGE Booking #: 438221 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 2:11 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond OVERSTREET, KYLE Booking #: 438220 Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 1:32 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST Bond $1000.00 MORENO, JACOB Booking #: 438219 Release Date: 03-05-2022 – 2:13 am Booking Date: 03-05-2022 – 12:46 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X2 Bond $2724.00

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PATTERSON, KARRIE Booking #: 438218 Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 11:18 pm Charges: 13150007 AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON Bond No Bond ADAMS, JEFFREY Booking #: 438217 Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 10:29 pm Charges: 50150004 *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

54040011 *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond

MARTINEZ, HEATHER Booking #: 438216 Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 9:18 pm Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond No Bond HARRISON, JOSHUA Booking #: 438215 Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 7:37 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond ADAMS, ERNEST Booking #: 438214 Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 7:09 pm Charges: 52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $10420.00

CAMARGO, MELISSA Booking #: 438212 Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 6:13 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond JOINER, WALTER Booking #: 438213 Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 6:13 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond SILVA, AUGUSTUS Booking #: 438211 Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 5:22 pm Charges: 13990001 *MTR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13990063 *MTR*ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT Bond No Bond

SCOTT, JESSE Booking #: 438210 Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 5:11 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond STANLEY, HERMAN Booking #: 438209 Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 4:20 pm Charges: 11990002 *J/N*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond No Bond MEJIA, ROBERTO Booking #: 438208 Release Date: 03-04-2022 – 1:43 pm Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 1:02 pm Charges: 35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE Bond No Bond SANCHEZ, MARK Booking #: 438207 Release Date: 03-04-2022 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 12:07 pm Charges: 13990078 *MTR*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond No Bond THORP, ORAL Booking #: 438206 Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 8:03 am Charges: 09990018 *COMM* CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE Bond No Bond

