SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, to 7 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

MISC CPF X3: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

La shonda Montgomery SO Number: 105719 Booking Number: 444002 Booking Date: 03-05-2023 4:38 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Mario Cisneros SO Number: 106259 Booking Number: 444001 Booking Date: 03-05-2023 3:53 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Ashley Emery SO Number: 99692 Booking Number: 443999 Booking Date: 03-05-2023 1:56 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Judea Jeffcoat SO Number: 106258 Booking Number: 444000 Booking Date: 03-05-2023 1:46 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 John Salas SO Number: 81911 Booking Number: 443998 Booking Date: 03-05-2023 1:00 am Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond Thomas Johnson SO Number: 106257 Booking Number: 443997 Booking Date: 03-04-2023 11:07 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Rodolfo Medrano SO Number: 92179 Booking Number: 443996 Booking Date: 03-04-2023 10:00 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Noah Arredondo SO Number: 106256 Booking Number: 443995 Booking Date: 03-04-2023 9:08 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $10000.00 Roman Martinez SO Number: 106255 Booking Number: 443994 Booking Date: 03-04-2023 6:43 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $3000.00 Gerardo Uribe SO Number: 106254 Booking Number: 443993 Booking Date: 03-04-2023 5:47 pm Charges: FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $500.00 Christopher Yuratovac SO Number: 100354 Booking Number: 443992 Booking Date: 03-04-2023 3:01 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Cassandra Ramirez SO Number: 80635 Booking Number: 443991 Booking Date: 03-04-2023 8:36 am Charges: *CPF* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

