SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, to 7 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • MISC CPF X3: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
  • MISC ICE HOLD: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (CAPIAS PRO FINE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
La shonda Montgomery mug shot

La shonda Montgomery

SO Number: 105719

Booking Number: 444002

Booking Date: 03-05-2023 4:38 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Mario Cisneros mug shot

Mario Cisneros

SO Number: 106259

Booking Number: 444001

Booking Date: 03-05-2023 3:53 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Ashley Emery mug shot

Ashley Emery

SO Number: 99692

Booking Number: 443999

Booking Date: 03-05-2023 1:56 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Judea Jeffcoat mug shot

Judea Jeffcoat

SO Number: 106258

Booking Number: 444000

Booking Date: 03-05-2023 1:46 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

John Salas mug shot

John Salas

SO Number: 81911

Booking Number: 443998

Booking Date: 03-05-2023 1:00 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

Bond: No Bond

Thomas Johnson mug shot

Thomas Johnson

SO Number: 106257

Booking Number: 443997

Booking Date: 03-04-2023 11:07 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Rodolfo Medrano mug shot

Rodolfo Medrano

SO Number: 92179

Booking Number: 443996

Booking Date: 03-04-2023 10:00 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $1500.00

Noah Arredondo mug shot

Noah Arredondo

SO Number: 106256

Booking Number: 443995

Booking Date: 03-04-2023 9:08 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $10000.00

Roman Martinez mug shot

Roman Martinez

SO Number: 106255

Booking Number: 443994

Booking Date: 03-04-2023 6:43 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

Bond: $3000.00

Gerardo Uribe mug shot

Gerardo Uribe

SO Number: 106254

Booking Number: 443993

Booking Date: 03-04-2023 5:47 pm

Charges:

FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING

MISC ICE HOLD

Bond: $500.00

Christopher Yuratovac mug shot

Christopher Yuratovac

SO Number: 100354

Booking Number: 443992

Booking Date: 03-04-2023 3:01 pm

Charges:

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Cassandra Ramirez mug shot

Cassandra Ramirez

SO Number: 80635

Booking Number: 443991

Booking Date: 03-04-2023 8:36 am

Charges:

*CPF* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

*VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

*GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
