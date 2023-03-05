SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, to 7 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- MISC CPF X3: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
- MISC ICE HOLD: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (CAPIAS PRO FINE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
La shonda Montgomery
SO Number: 105719
Booking Number: 444002
Booking Date: 03-05-2023 4:38 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Mario Cisneros
SO Number: 106259
Booking Number: 444001
Booking Date: 03-05-2023 3:53 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Ashley Emery
SO Number: 99692
Booking Number: 443999
Booking Date: 03-05-2023 1:56 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Judea Jeffcoat
SO Number: 106258
Booking Number: 444000
Booking Date: 03-05-2023 1:46 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
John Salas
SO Number: 81911
Booking Number: 443998
Booking Date: 03-05-2023 1:00 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
Bond: No Bond
Thomas Johnson
SO Number: 106257
Booking Number: 443997
Booking Date: 03-04-2023 11:07 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Rodolfo Medrano
SO Number: 92179
Booking Number: 443996
Booking Date: 03-04-2023 10:00 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond: $1500.00
Noah Arredondo
SO Number: 106256
Booking Number: 443995
Booking Date: 03-04-2023 9:08 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: $10000.00
Roman Martinez
SO Number: 106255
Booking Number: 443994
Booking Date: 03-04-2023 6:43 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond: $3000.00
Gerardo Uribe
SO Number: 106254
Booking Number: 443993
Booking Date: 03-04-2023 5:47 pm
Charges:
FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond: $500.00
Christopher Yuratovac
SO Number: 100354
Booking Number: 443992
Booking Date: 03-04-2023 3:01 pm
Charges:
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Cassandra Ramirez
SO Number: 80635
Booking Number: 443991
Booking Date: 03-04-2023 8:36 am
Charges:
*CPF* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
*VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
*GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office
