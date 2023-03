From 7 a.m. on Friday, March 3, to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DL: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

PARKED IN A NO PARKING ZONE: 1

ALARM- USERS WITHOUT A PERMIT: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

MISC CPFX2: 1

MISC FTA: 1

BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

SPEEDING 65/45: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

PROH SEXUAL CONDUCT: 1

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

3811E *FTA* POS MARJ>2OZ: 1

Tory Lipford SO Number: 106253 Booking Number: 443990 Booking Date: 03-04-2023 5:34 am Charges: ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT FAIL TO DISPLAY DL Bond: $1014.00 Jesus Martinez SO Number: 88596 Booking Number: 443989 Booking Date: 03-04-2023 3:06 am Charges: *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Tierra Coverson SO Number: 106252 Booking Number: 443988 Booking Date: 03-04-2023 2:51 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Ashley Rios SO Number: 92033 Booking Number: 443987 Booking Date: 03-04-2023 2:31 am Charges: *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: No Bond Calvin Burney SO Number: 41788 Booking Number: 443986 Booking Date: 03-04-2023 2:03 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Jonathan Robinson SO Number: 101345 Booking Number: 443985 Booking Date: 03-04-2023 1:48 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 James Holly SO Number: 85249 Booking Number: 443984 Booking Date: 03-04-2023 12:25 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Steven Clark SO Number: 105331 Booking Number: 443983 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 11:17 pm Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Vincent Holguin SO Number: 62429 Booking Number: 443982 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 10:55 pm Charges: PARKED IN A NO PARKING ZONE ALARM- USERS WITHOUT A PERMIT MISC CPF X 2 Bond: $966.00 Henry Ramos SO Number: 37013 Booking Number: 443970 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 9:37 pm Charges: *MTR*BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond: No Bond Jillian Digaetano SO Number: 106251 Booking Number: 443981 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 9:32 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Marisol Zapata SO Number: 95752 Booking Number: 443980 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 9:07 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Carlos Encinas SO Number: 98412 Booking Number: 443979 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 9:06 pm Charges: *MTR* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Maribel Fernandez SO Number: 97817 Booking Number: 443978 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 8:53 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC CPFX2 MISC FTA Bond: $502.00 Jacob Araiza SO Number: 106250 Booking Number: 443977 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 8:29 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF VEHICLES UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE SPEEDING 65/45 MISC VPTA Bond: $6000.00 Adam Solarzano SO Number: 106249 Booking Number: 443976 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 8:25 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: $10000.00 Gabriel Delacruz SO Number: 106248 Booking Number: 443975 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 8:17 pm Charges: AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT PROH SEXUAL CONDUCT Bond: $500000.00 Brandon Nance SO Number: 106247 Booking Number: 443974 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 8:15 pm Charges: SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: No Bond Jonathan Horton SO Number: 106246 Booking Number: 443973 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 8:06 pm Charges: ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: No Bond Cody Parker SO Number: 74756 Booking Number: 443972 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 8:06 pm Charges: SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond: $100000.00 Ericka Diaz SO Number: 102329 Booking Number: 443954 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 12:22 pm Charges: *FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $3000.00 Tami Sandoval SO Number: 106240 Booking Number: 443953 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 10:59 am Charges: 3811E *FTA* POS MARJ>2OZ Bond: $3000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

