Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- COMM X5: 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 2
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- FTA: 2
- LICENSE PLATE – WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
- OCCUPY STRUCTURE WITH NO ELECTRICITY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- REGISTRATION – NO STICKER/WRONG PLACEMENT: 1
- SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 53 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE: 1
- TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VPTA: 2
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 LICENSE PLATE – WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
54999999 REGISTRATION – NO STICKER/WRONG PLACEMENT
55999999 OCCUPY STRUCTURE WITH NO ELECTRICITY
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X2
29990042 *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
57070020 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 53 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
MISC CPF X2
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
