Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

COMM X5: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 2

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FTA: 2

LICENSE PLATE – WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

OCCUPY STRUCTURE WITH NO ELECTRICITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

REGISTRATION – NO STICKER/WRONG PLACEMENT: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 53 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VPTA: 2

ROBERTS, WILLIAM Booking #: 438205 Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 4:12 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 LICENSE PLATE – WRONG PLATE ON VEHICLE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

54999999 REGISTRATION – NO STICKER/WRONG PLACEMENT

55999999 OCCUPY STRUCTURE WITH NO ELECTRICITY

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC FTA X2

GUERETTE, CALVIN Booking #: 438204 Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 3:13 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 ROBISON, CODY Booking #: 438203 Booking Date: 03-04-2022 – 12:24 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 MARTIARENA, MARIA Booking #: 438202 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 10:26 pm Charges: 23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

29990042 *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

35620008 *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

57070020 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond BARRERA, ANTONIO Booking #: 438200 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 9:15 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2

54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 53 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X2 Bond $4404.60 WALKER, JAMES Booking #: 438199 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 8:20 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC CPF X2 Bond No Bond MANN, RUSTY Booking #: 438198 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 7:36 pm Charges: MISC CPFX3 Bond No Bond GARCIA, HECTOR Booking #: 438197 Release Date: 03-03-2022 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 7:32 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond MENDEZ, NIEBEZ Booking #: 438196 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 7:18 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 YANT, JUSTIN Booking #: 438195 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 3:00 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond $2000.00 MARTINEZ, MARCO Booking #: 438194 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 3:00 pm Charges: MISC COMM X5 Bond No Bond Baca, Michael Booking #: 438193 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 2:03 pm Charges: 35990019 *MTR*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond No Bond KOLSTER, JOHN Booking #: 438192 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 1:15 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond No Bond MATLOCK, JEREMYAH Booking #: 438191 Release Date: 03-03-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 12:35 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 KELLY, STACY Booking #: 438190 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 10:41 am Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond $550.00 GARCIA, JOE Booking #: 438189 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 9:52 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond PENA, STACEY Booking #: 438188 Release Date: 03-03-2022 – 10:13 am Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 8:32 am Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597