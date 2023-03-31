From 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, to 7 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

VIOL OF MOTOR FUEL TAX REQUIREMENTS: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

OPEN OPEN CONTAINER: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

Kasie Emin SO Number: 106344 Booking Number: 444423 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 9:47 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Mark Rios SO Number: 104457 Booking Number: 444422 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 8:58 pm Charges: *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Jose Cuellar SO Number: 69343 Booking Number: 444421 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 8:54 pm Charges: BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Salvador Caballero SO Number: 41806 Booking Number: 444420 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 6:44 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $442.00 Yeison Valdes nubiola SO Number: 106343 Booking Number: 444418 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 3:14 pm Charges: VIOL OF MOTOR FUEL TAX REQUIREMENTS Bond: $25000.00 Dedra Escamilla SO Number: 62949 Booking Number: 444419 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 2:53 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA OPEN OPEN CONTAINER Bond: $2194.40 Sedrick Matthew SO Number: 93954 Booking Number: 444417 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 12:56 pm Charges: *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Sierra Valles SO Number: 95974 Booking Number: 444416 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 9:31 am Charges: *MTR* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

