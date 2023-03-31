From 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, to 7 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • VIOL OF MOTOR FUEL TAX REQUIREMENTS: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • OPEN OPEN CONTAINER: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
Kasie Emin mug shot

Kasie Emin

SO Number: 106344

Booking Number: 444423

Booking Date: 03-30-2023 9:47 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Mark Rios mug shot

Mark Rios

SO Number: 104457

Booking Number: 444422

Booking Date: 03-30-2023 8:58 pm

Charges:

*MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Jose Cuellar mug shot

Jose Cuellar

SO Number: 69343

Booking Number: 444421

Booking Date: 03-30-2023 8:54 pm

Charges:

BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

Salvador Caballero mug shot

Salvador Caballero

SO Number: 41806

Booking Number: 444420

Booking Date: 03-30-2023 6:44 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $442.00

Yeison Valdes nubiola mug shot

Yeison Valdes nubiola

SO Number: 106343

Booking Number: 444418

Booking Date: 03-30-2023 3:14 pm

Charges:

VIOL OF MOTOR FUEL TAX REQUIREMENTS

Bond: $25000.00

Dedra Escamilla mug shot

Dedra Escamilla

SO Number: 62949

Booking Number: 444419

Booking Date: 03-30-2023 2:53 pm

Charges:

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN OPEN CONTAINER

Bond: $2194.40

Sedrick Matthew mug shot

Sedrick Matthew

SO Number: 93954

Booking Number: 444417

Booking Date: 03-30-2023 12:56 pm

Charges:

*GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

*GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Sierra Valles mug shot

Sierra Valles

SO Number: 95974

Booking Number: 444416

Booking Date: 03-30-2023 9:31 am

Charges:

*MTR* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
