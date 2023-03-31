From 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, to 7 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- VIOL OF MOTOR FUEL TAX REQUIREMENTS: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- OPEN OPEN CONTAINER: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
Kasie Emin
SO Number: 106344
Booking Number: 444423
Booking Date: 03-30-2023 9:47 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Mark Rios
SO Number: 104457
Booking Number: 444422
Booking Date: 03-30-2023 8:58 pm
Charges:
*MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Jose Cuellar
SO Number: 69343
Booking Number: 444421
Booking Date: 03-30-2023 8:54 pm
Charges:
BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
Salvador Caballero
SO Number: 41806
Booking Number: 444420
Booking Date: 03-30-2023 6:44 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $442.00
Yeison Valdes nubiola
SO Number: 106343
Booking Number: 444418
Booking Date: 03-30-2023 3:14 pm
Charges:
VIOL OF MOTOR FUEL TAX REQUIREMENTS
Bond: $25000.00
Dedra Escamilla
SO Number: 62949
Booking Number: 444419
Booking Date: 03-30-2023 2:53 pm
Charges:
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN OPEN CONTAINER
Bond: $2194.40
Sedrick Matthew
SO Number: 93954
Booking Number: 444417
Booking Date: 03-30-2023 12:56 pm
Charges:
*GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
*GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Sierra Valles
SO Number: 95974
Booking Number: 444416
Booking Date: 03-30-2023 9:31 am
Charges:
*MTR* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597