Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GJI* AGG KIDNAPPING TERRORIZE SAFE RELEASE: 1
  • *GJI* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 2
  • CPF: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • FAIL TO SIGNAL INTENT TO TURN: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • ROBBERY: 1
  • RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1
  • SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 49 MPH: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
  • US MARSHALL HOLD: 1
  • VPTA: 1
PEREZ, BRADY
Booking #:
438673
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 5:32 am
Charges:
54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 49 MPH
MISC VPTA
Bond
$1084.00
CASTANEDA, SHANNON
Booking #:
438672
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 5:26 am
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO SIGNAL INTENT TO TURN
Bond
$268.00
MORENO, CRUZ
Booking #:
438670
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 12:54 am
Charges:
13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
SHEPPARD, JESSIE
Booking #:
438669
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 12:48 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
Bond
$1906.00
MORALES, JOSE
Booking #:
438668
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 12:41 am
Charges:
13990001 RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
RAMON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438667
Booking Date:
03-31-2022 – 12:33 am
Charges:
22990002 MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond
$15000.00
MCDONOUGH, STEVEN
Booking #:
438666
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 11:36 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$512.00
DELACRUZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
438665
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
NAJAR, JOSIAH
Booking #:
438664
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 8:54 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$500.00
Warren, Clark
Booking #:
438662
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 6:09 pm
Charges:
3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC CPF X 13
Bond
No Bond
REVELL, KEVIN
Booking #:
438663
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 5:40 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
BRISENO, JOHNATHAN
Booking #:
438661
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 4:55 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$331.00
CASTANUELA, ISAAC
Booking #:
438660
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
10990016 *GJI* AGG KIDNAPPING TERRORIZE SAFE RELEASE
Bond
No Bond
AKINTOLA, OLUWASEYI
Booking #:
438659
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 1:29 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHALL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
CLARK, SHANNON
Booking #:
438658
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 12:17 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
Bond
No Bond
WALTERS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438657
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 10:59 am
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
Bond
No Bond
EVANS, ANGELICA
Booking #:
438656
Release Date:
03-30-2022 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 9:32 am
Charges:
13990063 *GJI* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT
Bond
No Bond
CUEVAS, JAQUELINE
Booking #:
438654
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 8:45 am
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
HERRERA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438655
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 8:39 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597