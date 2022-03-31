Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GJI* AGG KIDNAPPING TERRORIZE SAFE RELEASE: 1
- *GJI* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 2
- CPF: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- FAIL TO SIGNAL INTENT TO TURN: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- FTA: 1
- MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- ROBBERY: 1
- RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1
- SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 49 MPH: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
- US MARSHALL HOLD: 1
- VPTA: 1
MISC VPTA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC CPF X 13
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
