Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GJI* AGG KIDNAPPING TERRORIZE SAFE RELEASE: 1

*GJI* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

*J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 2

CPF: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

FAIL TO SIGNAL INTENT TO TURN: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FTA: 1

MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

ROBBERY: 1

RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1

SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 49 MPH: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

US MARSHALL HOLD: 1

VPTA: 1

PEREZ, BRADY Booking #: 438673 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 5:32 am Charges: 54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 49 MPH

MISC VPTA Bond $1084.00 54999999 SPEEDING-10% OR OVER 49 MPHMISC VPTA CASTANEDA, SHANNON Booking #: 438672 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 5:26 am Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO SIGNAL INTENT TO TURN Bond $268.00 MORENO, CRUZ Booking #: 438670 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 12:54 am Charges: 13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond SHEPPARD, JESSIE Booking #: 438669 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 12:48 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA Bond $1906.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA MORALES, JOSE Booking #: 438668 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 12:41 am Charges: 13990001 RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No Bond RAMON, MICHAEL Booking #: 438667 Booking Date: 03-31-2022 – 12:33 am Charges: 22990002 MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond $15000.00 MCDONOUGH, STEVEN Booking #: 438666 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 11:36 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 DELACRUZ, RICHARD Booking #: 438665 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 9:40 pm Charges: 48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond 48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTIONMISC PAROLE VIOLATION NAJAR, JOSIAH Booking #: 438664 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 8:54 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00 Warren, Clark Booking #: 438662 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 6:09 pm Charges: 3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF X 13 Bond No Bond 3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMITFTA FAILURE TO APPEARMISC CPF X 13 REVELL, KEVIN Booking #: 438663 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 5:40 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond BRISENO, JOHNATHAN Booking #: 438661 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 4:55 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $331.00 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CASTANUELA, ISAAC Booking #: 438660 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 2:19 pm Charges: 10990016 *GJI* AGG KIDNAPPING TERRORIZE SAFE RELEASE Bond No Bond AKINTOLA, OLUWASEYI Booking #: 438659 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 1:29 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD Bond No Bond CLARK, SHANNON Booking #: 438658 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 12:17 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond No Bond WALTERS, MICHAEL Booking #: 438657 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 10:59 am Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY Bond No Bond EVANS, ANGELICA Booking #: 438656 Release Date: 03-30-2022 – 12:13 pm Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 9:32 am Charges: 13990063 *GJI* ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT Bond No Bond CUEVAS, JAQUELINE Booking #: 438654 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 8:45 am Charges: 54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond HERRERA, MICHAEL Booking #: 438655 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 8:39 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597