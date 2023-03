From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, to 7 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

ALCOHOL – DUI: 1

ALCOHOL – MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Jose Perez SO Number: 84438 Booking Number: 444415 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 3:23 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Levi Taylor SO Number: 106342 Booking Number: 444414 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 2:25 am Charges: ALCOHOL – DUI ALCOHOL – MINOR IN POSSESSION Bond: $966.00 Andres Castaneda SO Number: 106341 Booking Number: 444413 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 2:20 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $442.00 Seth Davis SO Number: 103927 Booking Number: 444412 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 12:42 am Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Hugo Vasquez SO Number: 104293 Booking Number: 444411 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 12:25 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1064.00 Julio Torres SO Number: 106340 Booking Number: 444410 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 12:17 am Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Adolph Garza SO Number: 37121 Booking Number: 444409 Booking Date: 03-30-2023 12:10 am Charges: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Marsha Baker SO Number: 73901 Booking Number: 444408 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 11:59 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA Bond: $662.00 Derrik Juarez SO Number: 85997 Booking Number: 444407 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 11:57 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $1000.00 Kelly Fryar SO Number: 61327 Booking Number: 444406 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 10:16 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Reynaldo Rodriguez SO Number: 103108 Booking Number: 444405 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 8:12 pm Charges: *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $20000.00 Joshua Yates SO Number: 93490 Booking Number: 444404 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 6:29 pm Charges: *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Isaiah English SO Number: 106339 Booking Number: 444403 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 5:33 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Tabitha Padilla SO Number: 106338 Booking Number: 444402 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 5:15 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Angel Marquis SO Number: 106337 Booking Number: 444401 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 4:34 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $20000.00 Drew Nichols SO Number: 101829 Booking Number: 444399 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 3:54 pm Charges: *GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Susana Chorney-fowler SO Number: 103940 Booking Number: 444400 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 3:54 pm Charges: CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond Jose Salazar SO Number: 106155 Booking Number: 444398 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 3:13 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Susanne Durham SO Number: 78084 Booking Number: 444397 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 1:46 pm Charges: *GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 John Vidaurri SO Number: 103332 Booking Number: 444396 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 11:51 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

