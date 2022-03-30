Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Thomas Gonzales, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. According to jail documents, Gonzales is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and burglary of a habitation – intend other felony.

Records indicate Gonzales is still in custody at the Detention Center with a total bond of $45,000 — $15,000 for each of the above charges.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *FTA* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT: 1
  • ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1
  • EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 14-0202J2 & 14-0203J2: 1
  • FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT: 1
  • FTA: 3
  • NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE: 1
  • PARKED ON LEFT: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
  • SPEEDING: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • VPTA: 2
CARDONA, CARLOS
Booking #:
438653
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 5:30 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
54999999 PARKED ON LEFT
Bond
$556.00
LITTLE, RICHARD
Booking #:
438652
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 5:26 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
BLAIR, CODY
Booking #:
438651
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 3:21 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
BELTRAN, ROBBIE
Booking #:
438650
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 2:57 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX2
MISC VPTAX2
Bond
$4348.00
ROBLES, CARLOS
Booking #:
438649
Booking Date:
03-30-2022 – 1:58 am
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 14-0202J2 & 14-0203J2
SP SPEEDING
Bond
$4000.00
MCDONOUGH, STEVEN
Booking #:
438648
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
Bond
No Bond
NEALIS, KYLE
Booking #:
438647
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
41999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTAX3
MISC VPTAX3
Bond
$5712.00
SALINAS, PEDRO
Booking #:
438646
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
RAMIREZ, PAMELA
Booking #:
438645
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 7:36 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond
No Bond
NELSON, CAITLYN
Booking #:
438644
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
35990231 *GOB*POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT
Bond
No Bond
AGUAYO, JEREMY
Booking #:
438643
Release Date:
03-29-2022 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 6:26 pm
Charges:
29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, ANTON
Booking #:
438642
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
BAILEY, TANYA
Booking #:
438641
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 5:52 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
Bond
No Bond
DOTY, JEREMY
Booking #:
438640
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond
$15000.00
COURTNEY, RICHARD
Booking #:
438639
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 5:14 pm
Charges:
D29 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$5000.00
LOPEZ, BONNIE
Booking #:
438638
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
25020016 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT
MISC *COMM* VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
Bond
No Bond
DELACRUZ, JOEL
Booking #:
438637
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 4:17 pm
Charges:
11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT
13990001 *FTA* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
$5100.00
Gonzales, Thomas
Booking #:
438635
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 3:33 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
No Bond
GREEN, CARSON
Booking #:
438636
Release Date:
03-29-2022 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 3:25 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
PAYNE, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
438634
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 2:22 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
MARTIN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438633
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 10:23 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X12
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$502.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
