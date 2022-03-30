Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Thomas Gonzales, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. According to jail documents, Gonzales is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and burglary of a habitation – intend other felony.
Records indicate Gonzales is still in custody at the Detention Center with a total bond of $45,000 — $15,000 for each of the above charges.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *FTA* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT: 1
- ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- DWLI: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1
- EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 14-0202J2 & 14-0203J2: 1
- FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT: 1
- FTA: 3
- NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE: 1
- PARKED ON LEFT: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
- SPEEDING: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- VPTA: 2
54999999 PARKED ON LEFT
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION
54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX2
MISC VPTAX2
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 14-0202J2 & 14-0203J2
SP SPEEDING
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FTAX3
MISC VPTAX3
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC *COMM* VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR
13990001 *FTA* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC FTA X1
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597