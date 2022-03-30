Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Thomas Gonzales, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. According to jail documents, Gonzales is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and burglary of a habitation – intend other felony. Records indicate Gonzales is still in custody at the Detention Center with a total bond of $45,000 — $15,000 for each of the above charges.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*FTA* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT: 1

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

DWLI: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 14-0202J2 & 14-0203J2: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT: 1

FTA: 3

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE: 1

PARKED ON LEFT: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

SPEEDING: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VPTA: 2

CARDONA, CARLOS Booking #: 438653 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 5:30 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 PARKED ON LEFT Bond $556.00 54999999 EXPIRED REGISTRATION54999999 PARKED ON LEFT LITTLE, RICHARD Booking #: 438652 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 5:26 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BLAIR, CODY Booking #: 438651 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 3:21 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 BELTRAN, ROBBIE Booking #: 438650 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 2:57 am Charges: 54999999 DWLI

54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION

54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTAX2

MISC VPTAX2 Bond $4348.00 54999999 DWLI54999999 EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION54999999 NO LICENSE PLATE ON FRONT/REAR55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTAX2MISC VPTAX2 ROBLES, CARLOS Booking #: 438649 Booking Date: 03-30-2022 – 1:58 am Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 14-0202J2 & 14-0203J2

SP SPEEDING Bond $4000.00 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 14-0202J2 & 14-0203J2SP SPEEDING MCDONOUGH, STEVEN Booking #: 438648 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 11:07 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond No Bond NEALIS, KYLE Booking #: 438647 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 9:15 pm Charges: 41999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC FTAX3

MISC VPTAX3 Bond $5712.00 41999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC FTAX3MISC VPTAX3 SALINAS, PEDRO Booking #: 438646 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 9:08 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 RAMIREZ, PAMELA Booking #: 438645 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 7:36 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond No Bond 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH NELSON, CAITLYN Booking #: 438644 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 6:28 pm Charges: 35990231 *GOB*POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT Bond No Bond AGUAYO, JEREMY Booking #: 438643 Release Date: 03-29-2022 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 6:26 pm Charges: 29990043 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, ANTON Booking #: 438642 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 6:14 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 BAILEY, TANYA Booking #: 438641 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 5:52 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond No Bond DOTY, JEREMY Booking #: 438640 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 5:28 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond $15000.00 COURTNEY, RICHARD Booking #: 438639 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 5:14 pm Charges: D29 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $5000.00 LOPEZ, BONNIE Booking #: 438638 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 4:31 pm Charges: 25020016 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT

MISC *COMM* VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond No Bond 25020016 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IATMISC *COMM* VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR DELACRUZ, JOEL Booking #: 438637 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 4:17 pm Charges: 11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT

13990001 *FTA* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond $5100.00 11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT13990001 *FTA* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Gonzales, Thomas Booking #: 438635 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 3:33 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond No Bond 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON GREEN, CARSON Booking #: 438636 Release Date: 03-29-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 3:25 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond PAYNE, SAMANTHA Booking #: 438634 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 2:22 pm Charges: 35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond MARTIN, MICHAEL Booking #: 438633 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 10:23 am Charges: MISC CPF X12

MISC FTA X1 Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X12MISC FTA X1

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

