From 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, to 7 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

MISC VPTA X 2: 1

J/N POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

MISC CPF X 7: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DWLI: 1

MISC CPF x 5: 1

*J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

John Cortez SO Number: 102043 Booking Number: 443952 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 3:34 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 David Conklin SO Number: 60076 Booking Number: 443951 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 2:56 am Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Leann Acosta SO Number: 102161 Booking Number: 443949 Booking Date: 03-03-2023 1:16 am Charges: NO DRIVER LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT *CPF* CRIMINAL TRESPASS *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X 2 MISC VPTA X 2 Bond: $2804.00 Monica Hogeda SO Number: 58873 Booking Number: 443948 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 9:59 pm Charges: J/N POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G WALKING WITH TRAFFIC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X 2 *GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $2390.00 Nicholas Martinez SO Number: 96900 Booking Number: 443947 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 8:16 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Jose Perez SO Number: 84438 Booking Number: 443946 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 7:29 pm Charges: AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT MISC CPF X 7 Bond: No Bond Annette Brown SO Number: 106239 Booking Number: 443945 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 6:21 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jacob Spradley SO Number: 91771 Booking Number: 443944 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 3:21 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Luis Romero SO Number: 106238 Booking Number: 443943 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 2:45 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: $45000.00 Christopher Rundle SO Number: 90268 Booking Number: 443942 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 1:39 pm Charges: *GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD *GJI*SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: No Bond Arthur Goodloe SO Number: 103761 Booking Number: 443941 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 11:30 am Charges: SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: No Bond Dominic Shaw SO Number: 96793 Booking Number: 443940 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 10:34 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: No Bond Maria Asebedo SO Number: 70219 Booking Number: 443939 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 10:17 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Aaron Henderson SO Number: 65074 Booking Number: 443938 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 9:32 am Charges: *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND DWLI MISC CPF x 5 Bond: $1262.00 Manuel Bara SO Number: 27092 Booking Number: 443937 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 9:04 am Charges: *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond

