Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 034122J4,034128J4,034127J4,034126J4,034123J4: 1

*CPF*ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C: 1

*CPF*NO LIABILITY INSURANCE: 1

*MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF:3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE x 2: 1

FTA: 3

GJI* CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY: 1

NO DL: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUB: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS DRUG PRAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE: 1

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VPTA: 2

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

VILLARREAL, REGINO Booking #: 438187 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 5:13 am Charges: 55999999 POSS DRUG PRAPHERNALIA

RIGHTSELL, GARY Booking #: 438186 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 4:26 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC CPF X2 Bond No Bond

LOPEZ, RUBY Booking #: 438185 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 2:48 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 TUCKER, LAUREN Booking #: 438184 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 12:55 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 CARTER, SHANDA Booking #: 438183 Booking Date: 03-03-2022 – 12:09 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X2 Bond $1000.00

MISC CPF X2 Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPF X2 WALTER, HANNAH Booking #: 438182 Release Date: 03-03-2022 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 11:47 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond GOMEZ, DOMINGO Booking #: 438181 Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 11:31 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54999999 DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHT

54999999 NO DL

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HIRST, ERIC Booking #: 438180 Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 10:54 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 RIVERA, ANTONIO Booking #: 438179 Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 7:33 pm Charges: 55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1 Bond $1264.00

CARPENTER, CODY Booking #: 438178 Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 7:04 pm Charges: 13150005 *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond BURNETT, MARCUS Booking #: 438177 Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 5:38 pm Charges: 35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, MARGARITA Booking #: 438176 Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 4:16 pm Charges: MISC FTA X5

MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond $3284.40

PERALES, MICHAEL Booking #: 438175 Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 4:07 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUB

MISC FTA X3

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $3700.00

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUB

MISC FTA X3

HERNANDEZ, JULIAN Booking #: 438174 Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 3:10 pm Charges: 22990002 *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond No Bond MITCHELL, GARY Booking #: 438173 Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 3:03 pm Charges: 32.41 *CPF*ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C

FTA *CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 034122J4,034128J4,034127J4,034126J4,034123J4

INS *CPF*NO LIABILITY INSURANCE Bond No Bond

FTA *CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 034122J4,034128J4,034127J4,034126J4,034123J4

Deanda, Amethyst Booking #: 438172 Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 11:20 am Charges: 09990022 GJI* CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY Bond No Bond BRAY, BRANDON Booking #: 438171 Release Date: 03-02-2022 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 11:01 am Charges: 54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE x 2

MISC VPTA x 2 Bond $3913.72

54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE x 2

HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 438170 Release Date: 03-02-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 9:45 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

