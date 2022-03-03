Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 034122J4,034128J4,034127J4,034126J4,034123J4: 1
- *CPF*ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK CL.C: 1
- *CPF*NO LIABILITY INSURANCE: 1
- *MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CPF:3
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHT: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE x 2: 1
- FTA: 3
- GJI* CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY: 1
- NO DL: 1
- NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUB: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS DRUG PRAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE: 1
- SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- VPTA: 2
- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X2
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54999999 DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHT
54999999 NO DL
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
MISC WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUB
MISC FTA X3
MISC VPTA X1
FTA *CPF*FAILURE TO APPEAR ON 034122J4,034128J4,034127J4,034126J4,034123J4
INS *CPF*NO LIABILITY INSURANCE
54999999 SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE x 2
MISC VPTA x 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
